



Another one! Abbie Duggar (née Burnett) told her five pregnant sisters-in-law that she is also expecting a baby during a joint maternity shoot.

“I was nervous and excited to reveal the news,” the Counting On star, 27, said during a confessional in Us Weekly’s exclusive clip. “I was really shaky, [thinking], ‘How are they going to react?’”

The reality star waited to tell Kendra Duggar (née Caldwell), Anna Duggar (née Keller), Jessa Seewald (née Duggar), Joy-Anna Forsyth (née Duggar), and Lauren Duggar (née Swanson) until she was eight weeks into her pregnancy. The women were prepping for an outdoor maternity photoshoot when a car pulled up.

While a couple of the Duggar sisters guessed that Jinger Vuolo (née Duggar) was in the backseat, Abbie emerged. “Hey girls, can I join your shoot?” she asked.

“Is that why you’re not feeling good?” Joy-Anna, 22, asked as she and the other reality stars pulled Abbie in for a hug.

“I barely made it [here],” the nurse told them. “I couldn’t wait for y’all to know. I was like, ‘I need some advice.’ … I was at urgent care for a UTI [when] they were like, ‘Oh, by the way, you’re pregnant.’ I was like, ‘What?’”

Abbie gushed over the reveal in a confessional, saying, “The reaction from the girls was a lot of fun. They genuinely were surprised, I think, and very, very excited for [John David Duggar and I].”

Us confirmed the couple’s pregnancy news in August, nine months after their November 2018 wedding. The following month, the pair opened up to Us exclusively about the hyperemesis gravidarum that Abbie struggled with during the beginning of her pregnancy, which is characterized by extreme morning sickness.

“It hit her hard, and she was down for probably seven weeks,” John David, 29, explained to Us at the time. “She was hospitalized a couple times. We made multiple visits to the ER for dehydration. … She couldn’t eat, pretty much, or drink, or anything. So she was actually on IVs and had IVs at home. So that was a pretty scary time.”

The 19 Kids and Counting alum was extra attentive to his pregnant wife during this process. “I keep her water filled up, and her snacks for her,” he said. “I keep her eating and just comfortable. Anything I can get for her, I try to. I run to the store, [get] whatever she needs, just keep her as comfortable as possible when she’s feeling bad.”

Counting On’s two-hour finale airs on TLC Tuesday, December 17, at 9 p.m. ET. The series will return in 2020.