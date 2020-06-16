Celebrity look-alike? Alec Baldwin’s 2-year-old son, Romeo, thinks he looks like William Penn on Quaker Oats boxes.

In a Monday, June 15, Instagram video, the toddler looked at a bag of instant oatmeal and repeated, “Daddy!” over and over.

“For the love of God,” the actor, 62, captioned the footage.

He and his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, also share Carmen, 6, Rafael, 4, and Leonardo, 3. The Living Clearly Method author, 36, is pregnant with their fifth child after previously suffering multiple miscarriages.

“I knew I was pregnant right away because I was like, ‘I feel stupid,’” the “Mom Brain” podcast cohost told Us Weekly exclusively in April. “That’s my first [hint]. I’m somebody that is very physically capable. I can do my yoga, I can dance, I can do this, I can [do] that, [but] I become a disaster. I bump into things.”

After Hilaria got into a mild car accident, she “started taking [pregnancy] tests every other day.” She told Us, “About 10 days after I thought I got pregnant, it turned positive and I was like, ‘OK, there you go.’”

While the fitness guru awaits baby No. 5, she and the Saturday Night Live star are enjoying life at home with their children amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s amazing because they’ve got built-in playdates all the time, and they’re so close right now,” Hilaria told Us at the time. “Sometimes they fight for sure, but right now I’ve never seen them closer because this is like their classroom [and] these are their buddies.”

She went on to tell Us, “They know that … they’re not going to school and can’t have playdates and can’t go and live [their] normal lives, and [why] we’re staying at home. [They know] it is because we’re being really safe and that Mommy and Daddy are gonna make as best decisions that we can to make sure that they’re safe, we’re safe and everything’s gonna be OK.”