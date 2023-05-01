Focusing on the future. Allison Holker took her children to Universal Studios amid the news that she was granted half of the late Stephen “tWitch” Boss‘ estate.

“Beautiful memories being created ❤️,” Holker, 35, captioned photos of son Maddox, 7, and daughter Zaia, 3, via Instagram on Saturday, April 29. She shared both of her children with Boss, who died by suicide at age 40 in December 2022. (He also adopted her daughter Weslie Fowler, 13, in 2013.)

While at the theme park, Maddox and Zaia explored Super Nintendo World and enjoyed the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. Holker enjoyed rides with her kids and explored Hogsmeade village. Zaia looked content in her stroller with a Minion cookie.

Their fun outing came one day after the court granted the So You Think You Can Dance alum half of Boss’ estate. Holker petitioned the court in February for the rights to her late spouse’s artistic earnings after he died without leaving a will.

A judge from the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles County signed off on her request after she proved that she was in fact married to Boss at the time of his death. She was granted her “property passing” rights but the filing pointed out that “no administration of [the estate] is necessary,” according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly.

California law dictates that the surviving spouse is entitled to half of their partner’s assets once they’ve passed. However, the living partner must file a petition to legally take over the money and property.

In her filing, Holker asked the judge that she be awarded half of all of the hip hop dancer’s current and future earnings as he “owned nothing of value” when they tied the knot. The choreographer also pointed out in her petition that her late partner “had numerous projects and performed as dancer, choreographer, actor and producer which resulted in rights to royalties” that should now be partially allotted to her and her children.

“This has been a difficult process for Allison, but she’s confident it will all work out in the end and that the kids will be taken care of,” a source exclusively told Us in February after Holker filed her petition, revealing Boss died without a will.

“Anyone who knew Stephen would tell you his wife and kids were his No. 1 priority,” the insider explained at the time, noting that the Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ “absolutely … would have wanted” his wife to obtain access to the property.

“Allison has been a real mama bear, protecting the kids and working with everything she’s got to get through this unthinkable tragedy as best as they can,” the insider shared. “It’s all still so raw, everyone is heartbroken, but they have Stephen as their guiding light providing strength. Allison and the kids know he’d want them to move forward and rebuild their lives, however painful it is without him there.”

Holker opened up about the loss in a heartfelt letter to her children in March. “My loves we are stronger than you could ever imagine,” she shared via Instagram. “And we will stand strong together as a unit, and find the courage to hold each other up.”

She continued, “I will be here for you every step of the way through the highs and lows, the ups and the downs. I will protect and I will guide, I will be a listening ear, a shoulder to cry on, I will have mom jokes ready for when you need a good laugh. The love and light inside our hearts will still shine. I love you forever and always. Mommy.”