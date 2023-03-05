Finding strength in family. Allison Holker penned a moving note to her three children, who she shared with the late Stephen “tWitch” Boss.

“My loves we are stronger than you could ever imagine,” the dancer, 35, captioned a Friday, March 3, photo of herself and her children via Instagram. “And we will stand strong together as a unit, and find the courage to hold each other up.”

Boss died by suicide at age 40 in December 2022. He and Holker married in 2013 and shared son Maddox, 6, and daughter Zaia, 3. Boss also adopted Holker’s daughter Weslie, 14, from a previous relationship.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

The So You Think You Can Dance alum went on to tell her children that she’ll be there for them through all the successes and failures of life. “I will be here for you every step of the way through the highs and lows, the ups and the downs,” she wrote. “I will protect and I will guide, I will be a listening ear, a shoulder to cry on, I will have mom jokes ready for when you need a good laugh. The love and light inside our hearts will still shine. I love you forever and always. Mommy.”

Boss was a DJ and executive producer on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and the former talk show host dropped a comment on Holker’s latest post.

“I think about you all every day,” DeGeneres, 64, wrote.

She isn’t the only one. Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause commented, “You are so incredible. Hope you feel your family wrapped in love from all over the world 🙏🏼💜.”

Actress Danica McKellar added, “So good to see you all smiling! Sending you prayers for peace, strength and joy every day. ❤️🙏❤️.”

After Holker’s Friday tribute to her children, she shared photos of “family day” in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 5. The return to social media comes two weeks after the Minnesota native thanked fans for their support in an Instagram video.

“I just want to say thank you for all love and support you guys have sent to me and my family at this time,” she said in an emotional clip on Saturday, February 18. “It has been very challenging and emotional, but you guys have brought so much hope and inspiration to us by sharing stories and memories and moments and different ways that Stephen impacted your life. It’s brought us so much hope and inspiration.”

Prior to her messages to fans and her children, Holker had been largely absent from social media after her husband’s death, save for a handful of tributes to Boss.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988.