Honoring her dad. Allison Holker‘s daughter Weslie Fowler is mourning the passing of adopted father Stephen “tWitch” Boss.

Fowler, 20, took to social media on Monday, February 20, to share a TikTok video of her in front of a mirror with Mac Miller‘s song “Surf” playing in the background. She captioned the post, “I miss u.” In the video, a photo of Boss and Fowler can be seen on her phone case.

Holker, 35, who also shared son Maddox, 6, and daughter Zaia, 3, with her late husband, replied to the heartbreaking upload, writing, “I love you babygirl always and forever.”

Maddie Ziegler showed her support as well, writing, “Beautiful girl sending you so much love ❤️.”

Holker met Boss while working on season 7 of So You Think You Can Dance in 2010. After three years of dating, the couple tied the knot in 2013. The Alabama native adopted Weslie, Holker’s daughter from a previous relationship, before they welcomed Maddox and Zaia.

In December 2022, Us Weekly confirmed that Boss died by suicide at age 40. Holker addressed the Step Up actor’s passing in an emotional statement shortly after news broke of his passing.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” the Minnesota native said at the time. “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

The choreographer gushed over the influence Boss had on those around him. “To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt,” she continued. “I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children. Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you.”

Boss’ mother, Connie Boss Alexander, also honored her late son with a tribute. “Oh if only I could FT to heaven …” Alexander captioned an Instagram post in December 2022. The social media upload included a photo from a FaceTime call between Boss and his mother.

Ahead of his death, Boss offered a glimpse at his family’s dynamic amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“You know, what’s crazy is I think just the combination of like the perfect storm of us just being in the house all the time and everybody being there,” the former Ellen show DJ exclusively revealed to Us in August 2020, referring to the quarantine. “Honestly, I feel like the meltdown moments happened from, like, the smallest thing.”

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988.