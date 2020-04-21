The best balance! Amanda Stanton is intentional about closely managing her young daughters’ cell phone use.

“They both have phones only because they go to their dad [Nick Buonfiglio‘s] house, and I like to be able to communicate with them,” the Bachelor alum, 30, told Us Weekly exclusively of Kinsley and Charlie on the Tuesday, April 21, episode of the “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast. “With other apps, I actually have [them] on my phone too so I can check them. I plan on doing that until they’re out of the house so I can, like, see every conversation that they’re having.”

When it comes to giving her brood “privacy,” the Now Accepting Roses author has to “choose [her] battles.”

The former ABC personality explained, “They have AOL Instant Messenger on their phones and I have it on mine. It allows me to read all the messages. I can see every picture they send. Obviously, it’s all pretty innocent, but later down the road, you can find everything out.”

While the Bachelor in Paradise alum’s kids do also have Instagram accounts, Stanton manages them.

The little ones have also only seen “little parts” of their mom’s Bachelor Nation appearances. “They know I was on a TV show, but it was so long ago,” the California native told Us. “They like it though. They think it’s cool.”

When it comes to Kinsley and Charlie’s potential reality show future, Stanton isn’t sure whether she’d recommend it “depending on their personalities.”

She explained, “I could see I could see Kinsley doing it before Charlie, but I don’t know. That could change. They’re so young. She just like loves being on camera.”

Stanton’s daughters are currently “driving [her] insane” amid the coronavirus pandemic, she told Us. “I’m so busy with them and it gives me something to do. I’m homeschooling them. But it’s also really hard because I don’t really get a second to myself. But it’s good. … We’re having we’re having as much fun as we can. We’ve been cooking a lot and trying to do school and maintain some sense of normalcy.”

With reporting by Sarah Hearon