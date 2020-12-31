America Ferrera Shares Never-Before-Seen Hospital Photo From Pandemic Birth

Looking back. America Ferrera reflected on 2020, calling the year a “worthy challenger.”

The Superstore alum, 36, shared a throwback hospital photo from her May birth in an Instagram slideshow on Wednesday, December 30. “This was the year I had my baby girl during a pandemic, learned to mother two children at once (during a pandemic), pumped a lot of breast milk while exhausted out of my mind,” she wrote.

In the social media upload, the actress wore a face mask and gloves while getting an ultrasound. The Los Angeles native also posted photos of herself with son Sebastian, 2, and Lucia, 7 months, as well as a pumping selfie.

Ferrera went on to write that she and her husband, Ryan Piers Williams, “had very little quality time together” this year but gushed about being able to “sneak away” for their 15th anniversary.

The Emmy winner also took part in her last table read for Superstore in 2020, said goodbye to How to Train Your Dragon and “saved a lot of money doing [her] own glam for Zoom.”

The Ugly Betty alum’s former costar Lauren Ash exclusively spoke to Us Weekly in January about the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants star’s parenting skills. “She loves that child so much, she adores them so so much, but she hasn’t lost herself if that makes any sense,” the Canada native, 37, explained.

Ash explained at the time: “She still takes the time that she needs to do her job, to [do] self-care. I really admire how much she has continued to take care of herself because I think that allows her to be as present for her child as possible. That’s something I’ve always looked up to.”

The Golden Globe winner met Williams, 39, when she was cast in his student film at the University of Southern California. The pair got engaged in 2010 and wed the following year in New York.

“15 years ago today, these baby faces fell hard and fast in love,” Ferrera gushed via Instagram in June. “They grew up together. They built a life together. And now they have 2 babies of their own. You have always felt like home to me @ryanpierswilliams since our first 9-hour-meeting over enchiladas and refried beans. I love our crazy adventure in this life together. Thank you for choosing me everyday. I choose you too. Here’s to the next 15.”