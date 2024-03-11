Amy Schumer kept her uterus as a souvenir after having it surgically removed.

The comedian, 42, discussed her bronze trophy on an episode of the “SmartLess” podcast with Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett, which was released on Monday, March 11.

“Jason asked me one time, like very rudely, because I actually had my uterus removed and he was like, ‘Did you save it?’ And I was like, ‘I actually did save it,’” she explained. “I had it bronzed, you know, because of how difficult my pregnancy was. I didn’t even think of this, but I get the chance to show this to you.”

Schumer had a hysterectomy and an appendectomy in September 2021 after dealing with painful periods and endometriosis, which causes abnormal tissue growth in and around the uterus. In a post-surgery Instagram video at the time, Schumer shared that her doctor had found “30 spots of endometriosis that he removed.”

She continued, “He removed my appendix because the endometriosis had attacked it. There was a lot of blood in my uterus and I’m, you know, sore and I have some, like, gas pains. But, other than that, I already feel that my energy is [returning].”

The hysterectomy came after she gave birth to her son, Gene, 4, whom she shares with husband Chris Fischer.

In December 2019, Schumer described her son’s “really scary” birth as a result of her endometriosis diagnosis. “I was throwing up through the first hour of my C-section,” Schumer said in an episode of the “Informed Pregnancy and Parenting” podcast at the time. “It’s supposed to take about an hour and a half. Mine took over three hours because of my endometriosis.”

She added, “It was a rainy Sunday and I woke up vomiting and was like the sickest I’d been the whole time. And I was like, ‘I can’t do this anymore.’ I was so big and I was so miserable and couldn’t keep anything down.”

Schumer also opened up about her struggles with IVF in August 2020, which she and Fischer used to conceive their son, saying the treatment was “really tough” on her. “I don’t think I could do IVF again, so I decided that I can’t be pregnant ever again,” she told Sunday Today at the time.

This would not be the last time Schumer’s health issues would appear in the press. Following an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in February 2024, the actress received criticism about her face appearing “puffier than normal,” which she explained was a symptom of her endometriosis.

“You’re right it is puffier than normal right now. I have endometriosis an auto immune disease that every woman should read about,” Schumer wrote via Instagram on February 15. “There are some medical and hormonal things going on in my world right now but I’m okay. Historically women’s bodies have barely been studied medically compared to men.”