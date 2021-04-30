Spilling sex secrets! Amy Schumer told Kevin Hart that she and her husband, Chris Fischer, sleep together every seven to 10 days now that they’re parents.

“We do it and we go, ‘God, that’s so great. Like, we need to do that more,’” the comedian, 39, explained during a Wednesday, April 28, episode of SiriusXM’s “Comedy Gold Minds With Kevin Hart” podcast. “And then we don’t do it again for another seven to 10 days.”

The actress went on to share a story from “the other day” when she asked her husband, 41, whether he wanted to have sex. “He ma[de] this face,” the New York native recalled. “He kind of pictured it and, like, winced. He’s like, ‘How about tomorrow?’ And I was like, ‘Great. Thank you. I feel really good.’”

The Girl With the Lower Back Tattoo author went on to compare her postpartum vagina to “garbage.” Schumer joked, “It’s just street trash. It’s honestly just, like, huge now.”

The Inside Amy Schumer star added that she and the Beetlebung Farm Cookbook author “don’t go out anymore,” noting that their early nights can’t all be blamed on the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’d be down at The Cellar every night doing standup, and now it’s like, if a friend is like, ‘Want to meet up at 8 p.m.?’ I’m like, ‘8 p.m.? Sorry,’” the Emmy winner explained. While the new mom isn’t “in bed” at that time, she jokes that she “stays up … protecting my fish sticks I made for my son.”

In August 2020, Schumer first opened up about her and Fischer’s postpartum sex, saying that she and the Massachusetts native got it on “once a week” and planned it out. “We go like, ‘Let’s have sex tomorrow or Tuesday. That’ll be a good day,’” she explained. “And then we do it and we go, ‘That’s great. We should do that more,’ but we still just do it once a week.”

The Golden Globe nominee, who gave birth to son Gene, now 23 months, in May 2019, was happy to wait the recommended six weeks before having sex with Fischer. “I was hoping it was going to be longer than that because they just sliced my FUPA open,” she said at the time. “I’m not, like, dying to get pounded from behind, thank you very much. So I was very down to wait the six weeks and then it was nice.”