



“#tbt the day I found out I was pregnant in [Jessica Seinfeld’s] bathroom,” the comedian, 38, wrote on Thursday, October 3.

In the throwback shot, the Girl With the Lower Back Tattoo author sat on the toilet, looking at the camera with a stunned expression. A pregnancy test could be seen on the sink beside her.

“[This is] why Gene is actually MY son,” Seinfeld, 48, commented on the social media upload.

Schumer and her husband, Chris Fischer, welcomed their baby boy on May 5. “10:55 p.m. last night. Our royal baby was born,” the I Feel Pretty star captioned a hospital picture at the time, referencing Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor’s May 6 birth.

The actress returned to work two weeks after Gene’s arrival. When mom-shamers criticized her for this, she posted a picture pumping milk in her underwear, captioned, “Sending out love to all the moms shaming me for doing standup last night. #schumerpumprules.”

In August, she clapped back at an Instagram troll who asked how she’ll “cope” if Gene has autism like his father, 39.

“How I cope? I don’t see being on the spectrum as a negative thing,” the Los Angeles native wrote. “My husband is my favorite person I’ve ever met. He’s kind, hilarious, interesting and talented and I admire him. Am I supposed to hope my son isn’t like that? I will pay attention and try to provide him with the tools he needs to overcome whatever challenges come up like all parents. I’d be disappointed if he liked the Big Bang Theory and NASCAR, not if he has ASD.”

The Emmy winner first opened up about the chef’s diagnosis in her Netflix special, Growing, explaining, “Once he was diagnosed, it dawned on me how funny it was, because all of the characteristics that make it clear that he’s on the spectrum are all of the reasons that I fell madly in love with him. That’s the truth. He says whatever is on his mind. He keeps it so real. He doesn’t care about social norms or what you expect him to say or do.”

Us Weekly broke the news in February 2018 that Schumer and the Beetlebung Farm Cookbook author tied the knot in Malibu.

