Planning for the future? Andy Cohen revealed that he thought about letting his two children use his remaining embryos to start their own potential families in the future.

“I have a few. I can’t remember. I think I have three left?” Cohen, 54, said during an episode of Sirius XM’s “Jeff Lewis Live” on Monday, June 6. You know what I’m thinking — this is crazy — but if either of them cannot have kids, maybe in 20 years they’ll defrost their sibling and raise them. Is that a weird thought?”

The Bravo host, who welcomed son Benjamin, 3, and daughter Lucy, 5 weeks, via different surrogates, also discussed up about the new dynamic in his household.

“The crazy thing is, by design, I am spending so much time with [Benjamin],” he explained. “Because, by the way, [Lucy] doesn’t know what’s happening. I sit with her for a few hours a day and I’m like ‘Just smell me. Hear my voice. This is me. I’m your dad.’ But [with Ben], I’m really in there with him and I don’t know if it’s really registering how much time I’m spending with him.”

Earlier this year, Cohen surprised his followers with the news of his daughter’s arrival. “Meet my daughter, Lucy Eve Cohen! She’s 8 pounds 13 oz and was born at 5:13 pm in New York City!!! Her big brother can’t wait to meet her!” the Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen host wrote via Instagram in April. “Thank you to my rock star surrogate (ALL surrogates are rockstars, by the way) and everyone who helped make this miracle happen. I’m so happy.”

The Missouri native, who first became a dad in February 2019, later gushed about the newest addition to his family. “As I held Lucy in the hospital, just she and I, late into her first night, I was so moved by all of your love and support,” Cohen said during an episode of WWHL that same month. “I want you to know that your virtual cheerleading of my starting a family on my own has lifted me up when I most needed it.”

At the time, Cohen also offered a shout-out to his “incredible” surrogate who visited the late-night talk show days before the delivery. “I thought we were going to have a real clubhouse baby right here!” he joked, while referring to his surrogate as “a partner and friend.”

The producer has previously been candid about his dreams of becoming a father. “Family means everything to me and having one of my own is something I’ve wanted in my heart for my entire life and though it has taken me longer than most to get there, I cannot wait for what I envision will be the most rewarding chapter yet,” the Most Talkative author told his WWHL viewers in December 2018.

