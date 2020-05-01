Andy Cohen’s son, Benjamin, has a new playmate! The Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen host celebrated the arrival of his best friend Anderson Cooper’s newborn son, Wyatt.

“‘New life, new hope!’ Wyatt Cooper, you couldn’t have come at a better time!” Cohen, 51, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, April 30. “I know a friend who can’t wait to meet you! ♥️.”

Hours later when a Twitter user wrote that she is “so very happy that Ben Cohen and Wyatt Cooper can grow up together and be friends like their dads,” the Bravo producer replied, “ME TOO.”

The CNN anchor, 52, announced on air on Thursday night that he welcomed Wyatt via surrogate on Monday, April 27. The little one is named after Cooper’s late father, Wyatt Emory Cooper. His middle name, Morgan, is a family name on the journalist’s late mother Gloria Vanderbilt’s side.

“I know my mom and dad liked the name Morgan because I recently found a list they made, 52 years ago, when they were trying to think of names for me,” Anderson told viewers.

The Anderson Cooper 360° host also shared the news via Instagram, where he shared a series of photos of his new bundle of joy.

“As a gay kid, I never thought it would be possible to have a child, and I’m grateful for all those who have paved the way, and for the doctors and nurses and everyone involved in my son’s birth,” he wrote. “Most of all, I am grateful to a remarkable surrogate who carried Wyatt, and watched over him lovingly, and tenderly, and gave birth to him. It is an extraordinary blessing – what she, and all surrogates give to families who cant have children. My surrogate has a beautiful family of her own, a wonderfully supportive husband, and kids, and I am incredibly thankful for all the support they have given Wyatt and me. My family is blessed to have this family in our lives.”

Cohen also welcomed his son via surrogate. He announced the news in February 2019 “after many years of careful deliberation, fair amount of prayers and the benefit of science.”