A new hairstyle for Hudson? Ant Anstead denied that his 2-year-old son took a butter knife to his locks on Monday, February 7.

“Butters his own toast … and cuts his own hair (with the same butter knife!!!!!!),” the Radford Returns star, 42, captioned an Instagram video of his toddler preparing his breakfast. The England native went on to give a close look at the little one’s new ‘do.

The following day, the Wheeler Dealers host called coverage of the haircut “crazy” in an Instagram Story video.

“I mean, c’mon, of course Hudson didn’t cut his own hair with a butter knife,” Anstead told his followers on Tuesday, February 8. “It’s called sarcasm. I mean, really. Who didn’t get that?”

The For the Love of Cars alum welcomed Hudson in September 2019 with his then-wife, Christina Haack, calling it quits one year later. Anstead also shares daughter Amelie, 18, and son Archie, 15, with his ex-wife Louise Anstead.

While coparenting with the Christina on the Coast star, 38, and Louise, Ant focuses on the “positive” side.

“I’m responsible for my portion,” the car builder explained exclusively to Us Weekly last month. “I’m lucky that I get to be really, really hands-on with Hudson. There are so many people that are worse off. … If you make a decision that puts the children first, it’s probably the right decision. I’m a firm believer in being responsible for my portion.”

He and Louise, specifically, are “best friends,” he added, saying, “We were together for 22 years. … We FaceTime at least every couple of days because we’re family. It helps that my kids are older.”

Haack moved on with fiancé Joshua Hall after finalizing her divorce from Ant in June 2021. Ant, for his part, has been dating Renée Zellweger since the pair met while filming Celebrity IOU: Joyride.

“They’d had a chance to meet many, many times on FaceTime,” he told Us in January of his kids and the actress, 52. “So it wasn’t a case of, ‘Hey, here’s someone new.’ It was all very organic. … It was really nice. [My teenagers] came for three weeks. We just switched off and made sure we spent time together. It was amazing.”

Ant noted that Amelie and Archie can “sense” whether he’s “happy or not” with a partner, explaining, “Nobody knows you better than your children. … They’re my kids. They’re part of my DNA. You can’t fake it with your kids.”

