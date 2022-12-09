Boys’ night! Ant Anstead enjoyed some quality time with son Hudson after finalizing his custody battle with ex-wife Christina Hall (née Haack).

“BBQ night…” Anstead, 43, captioned a sweet Instagram Story photo on Wednesday, December 7.

The England native was all smiles in the snap as he looked lovingly at his 3-year-old son. Hudson, meanwhile, had a big grin on his face as his dad held him in the backyard.

The father-son meal came one day after news broke that Anstead and Hall, 39, settled their custody case involving Hudson. Us Weekly confirmed on Tuesday, December 7, that the exes finalized their arrangement one month prior.

According to court documents obtained by Us, the former couple agreed to “continue to have joint legal and joint physical custody,” which they initially decided on in June 2021. A judge in Orange County, California, signed off on the new details on November 18, approving a few changes to the exes’ first legal contract.

The Christina on the Coast star will now get Hudson on Thanksgiving weekends during even-numbered years, and the toddler will celebrate the holiday with Anstead on odd-number years.

The Wheeler Dealers alum will also spend Christmas with his toddler during the odd-numbered years. Anstead will get an additional week of vacation for Hudson’s school break “provided he gives Christina written notice of his planned vacation period on or before December 1 of the respective year,” according to documents submitted by Hall’s lawyer.

The HGTV personality, for her part, agreed to the same guidelines. The former spouses — who announced their split in September 2020 after nearly two years of marriage — also hashed out the details for Halloween, Easter Sunday and the 4th of July.

After coming to a settlement on their own, the duo’s previously scheduled trial date for March 2023 was canceled.

Hall and Anstead, who each have children from prior marriages, finalized their divorce in June 2021. Their custody battle over Hudson, however, continued to drag on. (Hall shares daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, 7, with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa. Anstead, meanwhile, shares Amelie, 18, and Archie, 16, with ex-wife Louise Storey.)

The legal fight became messy in April after the Celebrity IOU: Joyride host accused his Hall of “exploiting” Hudson on social media for personal gain.

At the time, Anstead petitioned for full custody of their son, but a judge denied the attempt. After frequently defending her social media habits, the California native later decided to cover Hudson’s face or completely keep him off her accounts to avoid any more drama with her ex.

“I was NOT told anything by a judge because I was never in front of a judge,” the Flip or Flop alum, who married Joshua Hall this year, wrote via Instagram in November. “I CHOSE and choose not to post Hudson because I was exhausted with Instagram being used as a tool against me.”

Anstead, for her part, raised eyebrows in October when he shared a photo of Hudson via his own social media page after criticizing Christina’s Instagram activity.

The For the Love of Cars alum — who’s been dating Renée Zellweger since June 2021 — later pointed out that he wasn’t posting a family photo with his son for profit. Instead, he argued that his issue with Hall’s usage of their child online was that it appeared to be linked to her own career ventures or reality TV.

“It’s actually an interesting legal anomaly that I am seeking to change. While Coogan’s law protects kids it doesn’t cover ‘reality’ TV or social media,” he wrote via Instagram, referring to the California law that requires a portion of child actors’ earnings to be set aside in a protected trust account. “I’ve been working on a secret project that dives into this.”