Nothing to hide! Arie Luyendyk Jr. bragged about his wife Lauren Burnham’s post-baby body eight weeks after she delivered their first child, daughter Alessi.

The former Bachelor, 37, posted a photo of the 27-year-old reality star wearing a hot pink thong bikini while holding their baby girl. “Proud of you @laurenluyendyk,” he captioned the Thursday, July 25, Instagram pic. “Hottest momma around #8weeks.”

On his Instagram Story, the couple were seen spending time with Alessi in a pool. The former race-car driver held his daughter in the water as the designer lounged on a float.

Alessi arrived on May 29. Luyendyk Jr. and Burnham tied the knot in January after meeting on season 22 of The Bachelor. Us Weekly broke the news in November 2018 that the pair were expecting their first child together.

The Bachelorette alum got real about the struggles of parenthood in a Sunday, July 21, Instagram Story post. “Be patient and understanding,” he advised fellow new dads. “Most importantly be there as much as possible (physically and emotionally) to support her. It will be hard, it will challenge your relationship. It will also be the best thing you’ll have ever done together.”

The new parents went on their first post-delivery date together on Tuesday, July 23. The duo admitted to being “a little stressed” as they documented their outing on Instagram.

Burnham and Luyendyk Jr. already have plans to expand their family. “It’s definitely a difficult time to even think about having another baby, but we love her so much that we absolutely want to have another sibling for her soon,” she told Us earlier this month. “Well, not soon, but we’re thinking maybe like when she’s 2. We kind of want them spread out a little bit. I just feel bad bringing another baby into the house before that because I want to spend time with her. We want her to be able to talk and understand what we’re saying first.”

