The Challenge alum Ashley Cain welcomed his second baby on Tuesday, January 16, and the newborn’s name has a heartfelt meaning.

“Aliyas Diamond Cain, I will love you, appreciate you, guide you and protect you with all of my heart, for the rest of my life,” Cain, 33, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, January 18. “You will have the most beautiful guardian angel heaven holds watching over you and protecting you too. Welcome to the world my son. May your body be strong, your mind be wise, your heart be loving and your spirit be pure and truly powerful.”

Cain uploaded a photo of Aliyas in the hospital, giving a glimpse of the newborn wearing a hat with his name embroidered on the front. The baby boy gripped his dad’s finger.

After sharing the news of his son’s birth, Cain explained how he picked the special moniker.

“What the letter ‘A’ holds is a family tradition, being the first letter of my father’s and all of my uncles first names,” he wrote via Instagram comment. “The name ‘Diamond’ is from my grandma and their mother. It’s our family name along with Cain, it’s our Vincentian roots, all the way from our small island and from our great people.”

Cain previously welcomed daughter Azaylia in August 2020 with then-partner Safiyya Vorajee. Two months later, Azaylia was diagnosed with leukemia. She underwent a stem cell procedure in January 2021, but her cancer eventually recurred. Azaylia died in April 2021 when she was 8 months old.

One year after Cain and Vorajee, 36, lost their daughter, they called it quits on their relationship.

“After a devastating and heartbreaking year, Safiyya and I decided to separate a few months ago. This was an incredibly tough decision which we needed to keep to ourselves for some time to give us the opportunity to figure out our own journey privately,” they wrote in a joint social media statement in March 2022. “The past few months have demonstrated that we remain the closest of friends, spending time together everyday, and that we will love, care and support each other forever. We are bonded by our powerful journey together, by the eternal love we have for our daughter, and our passionate commitment to her foundation.”

Cain announced in December 2023 that he was expecting his second baby with a past partner, whom he had known since he was 18 years old.

“I believe, after having Azaylia, that I was put on this earth to be a father,” Cain told The Sun last month. “And then the thought of potentially having another child after losing one was very difficult to understand for me. Even though this next part of my journey is going to be hard, I truly understand that every child that comes into this world is a blessing.”