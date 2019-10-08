Ashley Graham Admits She’s ‘Trying to Embrace’ Pregnant Body in Nude Video





Loving the skin she’s in! Pregnant Ashley Graham showed off her baby bump in a nude Instagram video.

“Getting bigger and bigger and trying to embrace my new body every day,” the model, 31, captioned the Monday, October 7, footage. “It’s a journey and I’m so thankful to have such a supportive community.”

In the social media upload, the American Beauty Star host covered her breasts with her arm and panned over her bare belly, then smiled at the camera.

The Nebraska native and her husband, Justin Ervin, announced in August that they are expecting their first child. “Nine years ago today, I married the love of my life. It has been the best journey with my favorite person in the world!” Graham wrote on Instagram at the time. “Today, we are feeling so blessed, grateful and excited to celebrate with our GROWING FAMILY! Happy anniversary, @mrjustinervin. Life is about to get even better.”

The filmmaker, 30, shared their baby news with his own post, writing, “To my forever love and my daily inspiration. Happy anniversary @ashleygraham. These 9 years have played out like a lifetime. I guess it’s because my life really started once you came into it. Now that we’ve made a life together, let’s make a life together. I love you and I love us. All of us.”

Later that week, the New Model author posted her first nude pregnancy pic, captioned, “Same same but a little different.”

Graham was praised for the close-up shot of her body. One of her followers wrote, “I CANNOT WAIT for you to be a mother and teach another human being that ALL bodies are beautiful,” while another added, “I’m such a wimp. I’m pregnant, hormonal, and going through so many body changes. This made me tear up. I really needed this today.”

Not all responses to Graham’s baby bump photos have been positive, though. When an Instagram user criticized how often the pregnant star was posting pics in August, writing that she “probably struggled” to conceive, the model clapped back.

“Saw your other ‘pressed AF’ comment,” she wrote. “Not sure why you are commenting or following if you are just going to hate. Love you sis and hope you find some peace & positivity.”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!