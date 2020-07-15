Nailing down a timeline! Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon want to start trying to conceive their first child in September.

“I’m gonna get off the pill [at that time],” the Bachelor alum, 32, said on the Tuesday, July 14, episode of her and Ben Higgins‘ “Almost Famous” podcast. “Jared and I are trying to get pregnant then. I’ve been on the pill for nine years to control my hormonal cystic acne, and I’ve been working with a naturopathic doctor — her name is Stacey Shillington — over the past two weeks to naturally get me off the pill, which means regulating my hormones mostly through diet … as in eating the proper things that will help balance your hormones naturally.”

The Virginia native said she has been following Shillington’s program for two weeks, “taking some supplements … and changing [her] eating habits.”

The journalist explained, “She suggested me going cold turkey with gluten and dairy to see if I had any sort of inflammation because of it. I was a couple days into it and I was like, ‘This is ruining my life.’”

As a person who “loves food so much,” Iaconetti has been struggling to eliminate those food groups while also cutting down on sugar. “I started eating naturally, so many vegetables, a lot of seeds, beans and all that stuff,” she told Higgins, 31.

Last month, the Bachelor in Paradise alum first opened up about her plans to “get off the pill in August.” Iaconetti wrote via Instagram in June: “Once I get off, my skin will most likely rage as I have an underlying hormonal imbalance that causes the deep pimples. … I know it sounds vain, but I’m really dreading these symptoms because I know how much it’s going to affect my self-esteem. Before these drugs, I never wanted to leave the house or make eye contact with people because of the dozen boulders around my chin.”

The Bachelor Winter Games alum went on to write, “On top of this, I’m reading that my womb won’t even be an ideal place to grow a baby for at least six months after getting off the pill. My brain needs to learn to speak to my ovaries again and the lining of my uterus won’t be thick enough for heathy implantation.”

She and Haibon, 31, tied the knot in August 2019 in Rhode Island. Six months prior to their nuptials, the pair exclusively told Us Weekly about their future family plans.

“We always have plans that we want to have kids in 2020 or 2021,” the Bachelorette alum said in February 2019. “But I feel like we might have some sooner.”

His then-fiancée added at the time: “It’s really about the gender. Because I want a boy to have another brother or a girl to have a sister. But I also need to have a girl. … I think that when you do the math, it equals out to three.”