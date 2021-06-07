Every mom’s journey is different. Ashley Tisdale opened up about comparing herself to others while losing her baby weight.

The High School Musical alum, 35, gave birth to daughter Jupiter on March 23. The baby is the first child for both Tisdale and husband Christopher French.

The Merry Happy Whatever star explained that adjusting her postpartum expectations has been challenging, especially with many Instagram influencers sharing unrealistically fast returns to their pre-baby bodies.

“[I’m] hiking, pilates, riding on my Peloton, and yet, I still don’t feel comfortable in my body,” Tisdale revealed in a post on her website, Frenshe, on Thursday, June 3. “Yes, I started to fit into some jeans again, but not the size I was wearing before. Everyone keeps saying that it takes time — it takes time growing the baby and it takes time losing the baby weight. And you know what? That’s the truth.”

Tisdale added that she realized this when two other new mothers recently complimented her body while putting themselves down for slowly losing the pounds gained during pregnancy. “That’s when I realized we can’t compare our bodies to each other,” the “Voices in My Head” singer explained.

She encouraged her fans to stop putting themselves down too. “Everyone is going to have a different journey and it’s important to not communicate negative feelings towards our own bodies,” she wrote.

Tisdale has been honest with followers about her body image issues throughout her pregnancy journey. Days before giving birth, the Disney Channel alum noted that she didn’t exactly feel that new mom “glow.”

“I have to be honest, I haven’t gotten the whole warm and fuzzy feeling about my pregnant body being beautiful,” the actress wrote in a March 19 Frenshe post. “Don’t get me wrong, I am so proud of my body and I’m so grateful to be able to create a home and grow my little one. However, seeing my body look so different is still a little startling to me. It’s like I don’t fully recognize myself and almost like an out-of-body experience.”

While her relationship with her body is a work in progress, Tisdale seems to be enjoying raising her daughter. Jupiter recently met “Aunt Nessa,” Vanessa Hudgens. Tisdale revealed her baby warmed up to mom’s HSM costar quickly.

“Literally Jupiter opened her arms like hold me the minute she met Ness. It warmed my heart,” Tisdale captioned the photo with a crying emoji.