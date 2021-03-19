Pregnancy pride. Ashley Tisdale detailed her evolving relationship with her body while carrying her first child.

“I have to be honest, I haven’t gotten the whole warm and fuzzy feeling about my pregnant body being beautiful,” the actress, 35, wrote in a Friday, March 19, Frenshe post. “Don’t get me wrong, I am so proud of my body and I’m so grateful to be able to create a home and grow my little one. However, seeing my body look so different is still a little startling to me. It’s like I don’t fully recognize myself and almost like an out-of-body experience.”

The former Disney Channel star went on to write that she “popped early in pregnancy” and many people made “invasive” comments about the size of her stomach.

“I brushed those comments off as I do with any type of criticism. I think change can be hard, but I continue each day saying ‘I love you’ to my body because it’s doing so much, and it’s creating is a beautiful miracle,” the New Jersey native added. “I have to let the ego-mind go and appreciate that my body can even do this. It’s letting go of my own needs because the needs of my baby are more important.”

The expectant star is preparing to let her body “heal” after giving birth and “give it time” to heal. Tisdale added that she chose to share her complicated feelings about her bump to show that “everyone has a different experience with pregnancy,” noting that other women have “felt ashamed that they [were] uncomfortable” too.

Tisdale shared multiple maternity shoot pics in the post. The singer rocked lacy lingerie and a sheer top, among other looks, in the photos.

“Ready when you are, little one,” the Masked Dancer judge captioned one of the shots on Instagram. “This pregnant mama feel[s] sparkly again.”

The mom-to-be announced in September 2020 that she and husband Christopher French are expecting their first child, six years after their California wedding.

Earlier this month, Tisdale exclusively told Us Weekly that the “physical exhaustion” of pregnancy has been her hardest adjustment. “I think this time right now [with] the [coronavirus] pandemic, I don’t feel comfortable going to chiropractors or an acupuncturist where they would normally help you through this moment,” she explained. “But we’re getting through it. We’re almost there.”

The “He Said She Said” singer, who has been craving steak and orange juice, told Us that she doesn’t plan to show her daughter High School Musial in the future.

“I want her to be really grounded and hopefully live somewhat of a normal life,” Tisdale said.