Ashley Tisdale Shows Postpartum Body 2 Months After Giving Birth to Daughter Jupiter: Photo

Mom’s day out! Ashley Tisdale enjoyed a spa day on Wednesday, May 19.

The actress, 35, posed for a mirror selfie at Flavia Lanini Beauty Institute in Hollywood. While she sported a black sweatsuit in the Instagram Story photo, she went on to share “before” and “after” pictures of her bare stomach after her treatment.

The social media uploads came two months after the singer gave birth to her and husband Christopher French’s baby girl, Jupiter. “I don’t think I’ve ever felt more exhausted,” the High School Musical star wrote via Instagram in March. “But it is SO worth it. I can’t believe what my body was capable of until now, it’s amazing and I’m so grateful it brought this beautiful gift into our life. So now I will be gentle with myself and heal and I have a pretty amazing partner taking care of both the baby and me.”

Ashley Tisdale Broadimage/Shutterstock

Earlier this month, the New Jersey native showed her daughter’s face for the first time. The Instagram slideshow featured photos of the infant sleeping, cuddling with her dad, 39, and rocking cute outfits.

Ashley Tisdale Courtesy of Ashley Tisdale/Instagram

“This little lady made me a momma!” Tisdale captioned the Mother’s Day post. “I knew @cmfrench and I would have a cute baby, but I wasn’t expecting how beautiful she would be. To be a mom, you don’t know how hard it is until you become one. Mothers you are truly goddesses and single moms you are my superheroes. The past six weeks have been such a blessing. Jupiter, you are everything and more.”

The composer praised his wife that same day, calling her the “most incredible mom” via Instagram. “Happy First Mother’s Day to the love of my life,” the California native gushed at the time. “Thank you for creating our little Juju and bringing her into this world so lovingly. You’re an inspiration.”

Jupiter Courtesy of Ashley Tisdale/Instagram

He and the former Disney Channel star wed in September 2014 in Santa Barbara, California. Six years later, they announced that their first child was on the way.

After their nuptials, the Masked Dancer judge wanted to “be selfish” and spend time with her husband before starting their family. “I’m glad I worked on myself before we decided to make this decision,” Tisdale explained in a September 2020 blog post after her baby bump debut. “We built a strong foundation. … Honestly, I wouldn’t have had it any other way.”

