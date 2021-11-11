Totally transparent. Audrey Roloff shared candid details from her postpartum journey two days after welcoming son Radley.

“Most of you know if you’ve been around here when [my 4-year-old daughter], Ember, and [my 22-month-old son], Bode, were born, my milk comes in a fury and is like molasses,” the Little People, Big World alum, 30, told her Instagram followers on Wednesday, November 10. “I have gotten severe engorgement with all three kids within 24 hours of them being born. And I’ve struggled a lot with reoccurring mastitis postpartum. I’m doing all my things to fight it off, but I appreciate prayers too.”

The Oregon native subsequently showed her prep for “saline nipple soaks,” as well as a video of the infant sleeping. “He makes all the after-birth pains worth it,” the former reality star gushed.

Roloff clarified that her and Jeremy Roloff’s eldest two children have been staying with her parents, which she called “the biggest gift.”

Audrey wrote, “They came to meet their baby brother the day he was born (will share pics soon) but then went back to Gigi and Papa’s. I miss them like crazy, but these first couple days postpartum for my body are something else. I’m immensely grateful to have my parents’ help right now because I recognize so many people don’t have that postpartum. Knowing that the kids are being loved so well and getting to spend extra time with their grandparents right now is such a gift to me and them.”

The former TLC personality gave birth on Monday, November 8, introducing her baby boy via Instagram two days later.

“IT’S A BOY,” Audrey captioned a slideshow on Wednesday. “Welcome to the world Radley Knight Roloff. Born 11.8.21 at 6:32 am 9.1 lbs 21.5 in and born en caul which was wild! I can’t wait to share his birth story with you soon. We are so grateful to God for answering so many specific prayers in regards to this labor and delivery. A word that I had been praying over this birth was ‘harmony.’ And it truly was one of the most harmonious experiences.”

Jeremy, 31, added with a post of his own: “@audreyroloff showed immense strength and surrender and I’m completely amazed at her. The Roloff household is healthy and full of joy, thank you all for the prayers and well wishes. Cheers to Radley!”

The couple wed in September 2014 in Oregon, six months after their engagement. They went on to welcome their daughter and their son in September 2017 and January 2020, respectively.