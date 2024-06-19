Your account
Austin Butler Loves Being the ‘Fun Uncle’ for Ashley Tisdale’s Daughter: ‘I Feel So Honored’

By
Austin Butler Gushes Over Role as the 'Fun Uncle' to Ashley Tisdale's Kids
Austin Butler with an inset of Ashley Tisdale and her daughter Jupiter.Brendon Thorne/Getty Images; Michael Simon/Startraks

Austin Butler has starred in some of Us‘ favorite movies, but one of his greatest roles so far is actually off camera.

“I love being the fun uncle,” Butler, 32, told E! News on Monday, June 17, about his presence in BFF Ashley Tisdale‘s life. “I play with the toys and whatnot, and then I can go home at the end of the day.”

Butler called Tisdale, 38, “such a good mom” as she prepares to welcome her second baby with husband Christoper French, adding, “I feel so honored to be a part of her life and to get to know her children.”

Tisdale announced her pregnancy in March. The couple, who got married in 2014, also share 3-year-old daughter Jupiter.

Austin Butler and Ashley Tisdale's Friendship Over the years

Butler and Tisdale, meanwhile, have been friends since 2009 when they filmed Aliens in the Attic together. Two years later, they reunited on screen for the High School Musical spinoff film, Sharpay’s Fabulous Adventure.

Austin Butler Gushes Over Role as the 'Fun Uncle' to Ashley Tisdale's Kids
Courtesy of Ashley Tisdale/Instagram

In 2011, the actor started dating Tisdale’s longtime friend and former High School Musical costar Vanessa Hudgens. Butler and Hudgens, 35, called it quits in 2020 after nearly nine years together. (Hudgens subsequently moved on with MLB athlete Cole Tucker, tying the knot in December 2023, and the duo are now expecting their first baby.)

Tisdale and Butler, who is dating Kaia Gerber, continued to maintain a close bond. “He has always taken the time, which I think is like the most important thing to me, to FaceTime to be a part of her life in ways,” Tisdale exclusively told Us Weekly in March 2023 of Butler’s relationship with her daughter. “He’s always been able to do that and I think that’s something that has been really sweet.”

The actress has also gushed over their friendship via social media, previously referring to Butler as her “twin” in a sweet birthday message.

Austin Butler Gushes Over Role as the 'Fun Uncle' to Ashley Tisdale's Kids
Courtesy of Ashley Tisdale/Instagram

“You’ve been my best friend since you were 15 so that’s 15 years strong of friendship! I am beyond proud of you and everything you’re accomplishing but most importantly proud of the person you are,” Tisdale wrote via Instagram in August 2021. “You’ve been my closest friend through the years, you’re the type of friend that came over when I was crying on the floor from a horrible breakup and not only lifted me off the ground but brought my favorite candy 😭.”

Tisdale continued: “There’s no one like you Austin, you’re my twin born 7 years later. I hope you know how loved you are! Happy Birthday 🎂🎂 PS: Remember that one time I convinced you to be in my Disney movie Sharpays Fabulous Adventure. Well, look at you now!!”

Earlier this year, Tisdale praised Butler’s rise to stardom during a March episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, sharing, “I definitely knew he was destined for what he’s doing now. … But he is such a cutie and he’s so amazing and so talented.”

