Bachelor alum Bekah Martinez recalled the “scary” moment she accidentally locked her two children in an extremely warm car over the weekend.

“Basically, long story short, I took the kids by myself to the beach. [I] just wanted to get them out of the house and into the sun and salt water,” Martinez, 26, wrote via her Instagram Story on Saturday, June 5. “As we were loading up the car to go, both kids were playing on the front seat and I shut the car door to keep them from falling out while I put stuff in the trunk.”

The former reality star admitted that she “didn’t realize the doors were locked [and her] keys and phone were in the front seat.” She noted that the vehicle was “blazing hot,” which sent her into panic mode.

Martinez explained that her 2-year-old daughter, Ruth, “couldn’t figure out how to unlock the doors” but “luckily” some bystanders lent her their phone to call 911 for help.

“We were getting super nervous because the kids were POURING sweat and Frank was visibly shaking,” she wrote, referencing her 23-month-old son, Franklin. “A man was just about to help me break open the back window when the fire department got there and helped pry open the door.”

The “Chatty Broad” podcast cohost concluded: “It was really scary, luckily both were fine I’m just still shaken up. It’s been a pretty bad day …”

The California native, who shares her two children with boyfriend Grayston Leonard, has been vocal about her parenting ups and downs since she welcomed Ruth in February 2019. After being mom-shammed over her frequent breast-feeding selfies in October 2020 and her prolonged breast-feeding of Ruth, she spoke out about all the online trolls.

“It makes me angry that there are people out there that think it’s OK to tell people what to do with their bodies or how to parent,” Martinez exclusively told Us Weekly in December 2020. “If children are safe and loved and taken care of, I don’t think it’s really your business to comment on how people are doing their journey.”

Despite dealing with some social media haters, including those who trolled her for putting a bow on Frank’s head, Martinez has cultivated a mom network to help her through tough times.

“Having people around you who understand what you’re going through and can share in those struggles, even if it’s just virtually, really makes a big difference,” she told Us, noting being a mother can be “isolating” at times.