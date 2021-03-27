Not OK. Bekah Martinez opened up about a traumatic situation she went through on Friday, March 26, while with her children, Ruth, 2, and Franklin, 8 months.

“I was just out taking a walk, looking like this, pushing my sleeping baby and holding hands with my toddler, when a teenager skateboarded by and grabbed my ass,” the Bachelor alum, 26, captioned an Instagram photo of herself. “I felt totally powerless as I screamed at him ‘THAT IS NOT OKAY. WTF IS WRONG WITH YOU?’ I wanted to chase him down and pull him off his skateboard. Punch him in the back. Do something, anything to get through to him that what he did was so wrong.”

She added that the man “looked so casual” as he passed on his skateboard and didn’t look back until he was a block away from her.

“Ruth was so shaken. She kept repeating in her 2-year-old voice, ‘you otay, mommy?’ I’m not okay. I’m mad,” Martinez continued. “I’m mad that this kid felt bold enough to touch me in the middle of the day, in a neighborhood, with my children by my side. What the f–k is he going to do to a woman when he’s an adult in the cover of night?”

The “Chatty Broads” podcast host then shared another time where she was part of an upsetting situation and how angry it made her then — and now.

“I’m mad that this isn’t the first time. I remember being alone on the beach at 21 when a man walked up to me with his dick in his hand. I felt helpless then, too,” the Good Alma founder wrote. “I hate this. I hate that this is the world my daughter will grow up in. I don’t care what you have to do to teach your sons to respect the people around them. Threaten to chop their balls off, I don’t give a f–k. But I hate knowing that there are predators around every turn, every corner. And the world will always be unsafe for women.”

Martinez, who shares her children with boyfriend Grayston Leonard, continued explaining how she felt via her Instagram Stories.

“Our society and laws protect rapists and predators. It’s f–king disgusting. I don’t care if they’re minors or ‘promising athletes’ or business owners or ‘really nice guys’ or whatever,” she wrote. “I don’t care if they’re your friends or family and you ‘don’t think they’d do that.’ Men who sexually assault people in any way are a danger to society, period.”

She also wrote a post in all caps, reminding all of her followers that “sexual assault is never your fault,” despite what others may think.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re a sex worker,” the former reality star wrote. “It’s not your fault. No one deserves or asks to be sexually assaulted. No one ever.”

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.