Jade Roper has a sweet message for Bachelor Nation alum Sydney Hightower after learning they both chose the name Beau for their babies.

“I’m so happy for Sydney, how beautiful it is [that] another sweet Beau will be so incredibly loved,” Roper, 37, wrote via Instagram Story on Friday, March 15. “He will be such a light, just like mine. ❤️.”

Hightower, who previously appeared on Peter Weber’s season 24 of The Bachelor, gave birth to her first baby with husband Fred Warner on March 7. (Warner is a linebacker for the San Francisco 49ers, who met Hightower shortly after she was eliminated from The Bachelor.)

“The best day of our lives,” Hightower, 28, wrote via Instagram at the time, noting her son’s full name is Beau Anthony Warner.

Beau is the same moniker that Roper and husband Tanner Tolbert decided to name their late son after suffering a missed miscarriage in August 2023. (The Bachelor in Paradise couple are already parents to daughter Emmy and sons Brooks and Reed.)

“I’ve been struggling what to write here as I’ve been navigating a miscarriage,” Roper wrote via Instagram at the time. “It felt like all my dreams were coming true to welcome another baby into our lives, to love and to complete our family. While our hearts our completely broken and we have been dealing with the deep and complex grief of the loss, we have been blessed to be touched by his soul for his short amount of time. I am forever changed.”

She continued, “I’ve been carrying him with so much pride and cherish every moment still left with part of him, but it has also been equally as challenging and devastating. So while I hold my belly here, our sweet baby’s body is resting in my womb as his soul soars.”

During Roper’s pregnancy, she had learned that Beau was diagnosed with Down syndrome.

“We think his tiny heart wasn’t strong enough,” she said in a November 2023 Instagram Story Q&A when asked what “caused” her pregnancy loss. “A lot of DS diagnoses are accompanied with congenital heart conditions.”

Roper, who has previously suffered multiple pregnancy losses, has been candid about the grief of losing Beau.

“I’ve been OK. I recently told my manager that I’m tired of being in my sad girl era, and ready to feel better, but I’m also recognizing grief doesn’t work that way,” she wrote via Instagram Story in October 2023. “Right now I’ve noticed I have like three or four really good days and then two sad days. And I’m just trying to honor them and move through them.”