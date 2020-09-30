Full of pride postpartum! Tenley Molzahn posted a picture of her bare stomach one week after giving birth to her baby girl.

“Yesterday, I said something I’ve never said in my life,” the Bachelor alum, 36, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, September 29. “Looking in the mirror, with tears filling my eyes, I said out loud, ‘I’m in love with my body.’ You guys, this is huge for me. This is not about vanity. This is appreciation of what my body has done and is doing.”

The former ABC personality called her body “incredibly powerful and healing,” writing, “After carrying a baby for 10 months and bringing her into the world, and now feeding her and watching my body recover, I am moved by the power of my female body. My body is continuing to heal and find its way back to pre-baby, but I couldn’t be more proud.”

The Oregon native concluded, “I want to encourage you to stop right where you are and appreciate your beautiful and powerful body just the way it is.”

Molzahn and her husband, Taylor Leopold, became parents on September 20. “Woah,” the new dad captioned his infant’s black-and-white Instagram debut. “Rell Jaymes Leopold. 9/20/2020. I can’t wait to get to know the ins and outs of what makes you, you. My entire perspective on life has already shifted, just from the few days we’ve had with you. Welcome to the world baby girl.”

The Bachelor in Paradise alum added with a post of her own: “We are soooo in love, she’s absolute perfection. Now here comes the baby spam and all the story telling!”

The couple tied the knot in April 2018 in California. They announced two years later that Molzahn was pregnant.

“We can’t hold this magical little secret in anymore!” the former reality star captioned an Instagram slideshow in March. “Baby Leopold will be joining us in September! We’ve already been having a ton of fun with our little sidekick joining us on memorable worldwide adventures, and now keeping us hopeful in ‘Quarantine life.’”