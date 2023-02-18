Mom and Dad’s night out. Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine enjoyed an evening of carnival games in their first Instagram photo taken since they welcomed baby No. 3.

“💕 pop-a-shot 💕,” the model, 34, captioned a Friday, February 17, carousel of photos via Instagram.

The first photo showed her and the Maroon 5 singer, 43, getting ready to play an arcade-style basketball game. Prinsloo was in a black lace dress, which she accessorized with black boots, oversized sunglasses and a cross necklace. Levine, meanwhile, wore a silky beige shirt with a feather print.

The photos appear to be from Alexis Novak and Maroon 5 guitarist James Valentine‘s celebration of love. Prinsloo posted photos in the same outfit with many of the same pals on Wednesday, February 15. The event appeared to be a wedding reception for the Tab Vintage founder — who wore a white bridal gown and veil — and guitarist, who eloped earlier this month.

Prinsloo didn’t include Levine in her first post, captioned “🖤 VALENTINE’S DAY 🖤,” which caused fans in the comments section to start speculating about a split. However, the latest photo seemingly puts split rumors to rest.

The Cali Rosa founder and Levine — who also share daughters Dusty Rose, 6, and Gio Grace, 4 — secretly welcomed their third child in January, months after the “Payphone” singer made waves with a cheating scandal.

The couple, who have been married since 2014 after two years of dating, announced in September 2022 that Prinsloo was pregnant with baby No. 3. Several days later, model Sumner Stroh alleged via TikTok that she had an affair with Levine. Amid the 23-year-old influencer’s claims, which the “She Will Be Loved” crooner fervently denied, five other women came forward with similar allegations.

“I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner,” the former The Voice coach wrote via Instagram Story later that month. “I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life. In certain instances it became inappropriate. I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family.”

Levine continued at the time: “My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. “We will get through it and we will get through it together.”

An insider told Us Weekly that the Victoria’s Secret model was standing by her man despite the scandal. “Adam and Behati are trying to put this mess behind them and focus on the more positive aspects of their life together,” a source exclusively told Us in October 2022. “They feel extremely blessed to have this baby on the way.”