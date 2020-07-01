Adjusting to her family of four! Bekah Martinez “tried not to overreact” when her 16-month-old daughter, Ruth, hit her baby brother, Franklin.

“I walk into the kitchen the other day to go get something, I walk back into the living room and she’s standing over his swing hitting him as hard as she can,” the Bachelor alum, 25, said during a Tuesday, June 30, “Chatty Broads” podcast episode. “Like straight up arm above the head whacking in full force. I tried not to overreact … I was freaking out. I was like, ‘I’ve got a full on psychopath.’”

The California native said the moment was “so scary,” adding, “I have to be his protector and protect him from Ruth murdering him.”

When the former reality star is around, however, her daughter is “so sweet” with Franklin and “kisses his forehead.”

Martinez and her boyfriend, Grayston Leonard, welcomed their infant on June 19 in a home water birth. The couple named him Franklin five days later.

“We just couldn’t ever agree, and there were names that we both liked, but then we were like, ‘They don’t fit him,’” the former ABC personality said on Tuesday. “We went through, like, every f–king name imaginable.”

She told her cohost, Jess Ambrose, that the moniker fits, explaining, “He’s like a sweet, sleepy little turtle. He really is.”

The former nanny announced in November 2019 that she was pregnant with baby No. 2. Six months later, she exclusively told Us Weekly that she didn’t think Ruth had “noticed” her pregnancy.

“For her, it’s been pretty gradual,” Martinez explained in May. “[My stomach] had been slowly growing over half her life, basically, like I got pregnant when she was seven months old. … But we tell her like, ‘Baby, there’s a baby inside,’ and we’ll point to pictures of babies.”

She and Leonard, 31, welcomed Ruth in February 2019 and explained the little one’s name that same month. “Ruth = Grayston’s grandmother’s name, and one of my favorite biblical stories,” Martinez wrote via Instagram. “Hebrew for friend or companion. Ray = Because Ruthie Ray is too damn cute. De La Luz = My dad’s middle name. Spanish for ‘of the light.’ A tribute to my Mexican heritage. Leonard = Her Daddy’s last name.’”