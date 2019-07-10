



Bachelor alumis well aware that being a mom isn’t always sunshine and rainbows . The reality TV star shared a TMI photo of a major diaper accident her baby girl had via Instagram on Tuesday, July 9.

“Parenting: not for the faint of heart or stomach,” Martinez, 24, captioned a shot of her 5-month-old daughter, Ruth. The explicit photo showed a full-body shot of her smiling infant as poop appeared to be smeared all over her onesie and body.

Martinez’s icky update sparked some hilarious reactions from other Bachelor Nation stars. Kristina Schulman commented, “Oops, I did it again *brittney [sic] spears voice.” Becca Kufrin noted that she was “Glad this isn’t a scratch n sniff” post. Kendall Long replied with a flushed face emoji and a simple “No” and Danielle Maltby remarked that Martinez’s daughter looked as if she was “so proud of herself.” Caroline Lunny also joked that Martinez should “throw it out” and “get a new baby now.”

Married at First Sight’s Jamie Otis, who appeared in Ben Flajnik’s season of The Bachelor in 2012, responded to the post by recounting a similar experience she had with her daughter, Henley, 22 months. “If I’d never had a baby I wouldn’t believe someone so small could poo so much! Once my daughter squirted it clear across the room while I was changing her.”

Martinez welcomed Ruth in February with her boyfriend, Grayston Leonard. She first revealed that she was expecting her daughter in September 2018.

In March, the reality star opened up about the aftermath of “getting unexpectedly pregnant” three months into dating Leonard, 30. She noted that the experience was not “all fun and games.”

“Don’t get me wrong, I’ve never been happier than I am now. I couldn’t think of a better person to be my partner or the father of my child, but dealing with the stress of an unplanned pregnancy with someone you barely know is ROUGH,” she said at the time. “We’re still getting to know each other now; we skipped past the whole dating phase and haven’t had much time to talk about things that aren’t baby-related.”

Martinez continued by revealing that the pair would be “starting therapy together” and that she was “looking forward to where the future takes us.”

The mother of one appeared on Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season of The Bachelor in 2018. She finished in fifth place and the race car driver ended the season by breaking things off with winner Kufrin and getting engaged to runner-up Lauren Burnham. They wed in Hawaii in January and welcomed daughter Alessi in May.

For all the inside details on the biggest celebrity stories and scoop this week, subscribe to our new podcast "Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood" below!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!