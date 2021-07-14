An open book. Bekah Martinez explained on Tuesday, July 13, why she doesn’t see any problem with educating her children about sex at a young age.

“Hot take — but I don’t think there is anything wrong with telling children that babies can be made through sex i.e. a penis in a vagina as long as there are simple explanations about age appropriateness and consent!” the Bachelor alum, 26, wrote on her Instagram Story. “My thought: if you don’t teach your kids about it soon enough, the internet or their potentially misinformed friends will first! Plus, what’s wrong about those basic facts?”

The California native’s social media upload came after she shared a direct message from a follower supporting her decision to speak candidly about childbirth with Ruth, 2, and Franklin, 12, as they grew up — but not about sex.

“I think that the fact that the baby comes out the vagina can be talked about before discussing that the penis goes in the vagina,” the Instagram user wrote in the DM. “Like, giving enough info to answer their question, but not too much.”

The “Chatty Broads” podcast host’s eldest child “loves watching” footage of her mom giving birth, the California native told her followers. “She doesn’t think it’s scary or weird at all because it just is what it is. … She’s not traumatized by any of that. She just thinks it’s interesting because she hasn’t had any other cultural messages given to her yet.”

The former reality star added, “I think a lot of times we project our own adult feelings about certain topics onto our kids. Young children are fully capable of understanding simple explanations of sex and other hard topics and I think it really helps give them factual info and starts an open conversation of honesty and trust!”

In August 2020, the Bachelor Nation member clapped back at a social media troll after letting Ruth watch Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” music video. When the user wrote, “Why the F–K would you let your BABY watch a music video like that,” Martinez replied with laughing-crying emojis, adding, “There’s always one.”

The former ABC personality has been vocal about her parenting decisions over the years, from defending her breast-feeding to her sleep-training decisions.