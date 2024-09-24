Below Deck Sailing Yacht‘s Daisy Kelliher is opening up about the challenges that come with freezing her eggs.

“It’s been just over a week since I did my second round of egg freezing with @apricity_fertility and thought I would give a round up of my experience as best I could here,” Kelliher, 37, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, September 24. “I was lucky as this was my second time doing this so I went in quite prepared.”

The reality star reflected on how the two experiences compared, adding, “Physically throughout the process my main physical symptoms were bloating, tiredness and very hungry (all of which are gone now). I personally found the injections fine, the biggest issue with me is the time frame in the evening. I chose 8pm but with my schedule I found this hard to be consistent with.”

Kelliher was initially concerned about her results, revealing that she had an idea of what she wanted out of the procedure.

“Going into this I had 5 follicles and three smaller ones. So the aim was to get five eggs. When I came out I was told there were six follicles and a few smaller ones but the doctor could only get three,” she shared. “We aren’t sure why this happened and why she couldn’t get the egg from three follicles.”

Kelliher was “pretty upset” that she didn’t get as many eggs as she hoped, writing, “To have an expectation and to not reach that expectation was obviously very disappointing, for me personally physically it’s fine but mentally I find the whole thing so draining, Nine months ago I got 10 eggs and now three it creates intrusive thoughts in your head.”

In a follow-up post, Kelliher said she was “feeling so much better” after taking time to reflect.

“I took my future into my control and I have 13 frozen eggs to use if I wish to do so in the future. This doesn’t guarantee a baby but guarantees I did what I could for when the time is right,” she concluded. “I’m so glad I shared this journey for women who felt alone, for women looking for information but also for me, I did not realise how many women and people I knew who were doing the same thing. … My thoughts are with anyone going through any fertility experience at the moment, in the past or in the future, and thank you to everyone for the overwhelming love and support throughout my experience.”

Bravo viewers have gotten invested in Kelliher’s personal life since she joined Below Deck Sailing Yacht in 2021. The most recent season of the show followed Kelliher’s romance with Colin MacRae, which was complicated by her flirty relationship with Gary King.

While trying to address their issues during the July 2023 reunion, MacRae and King ultimately said they weren’t ruling out a reconciliation with each other but hinted that their respective relationships with Kelliher were up in the air. (Kelliher and King have since returned to film season 5 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, but MacRae was not featured in the trailer.)

“I am sorry for being emotional. That is what you get for putting your heart on the line. I love them both and they taught me so much about myself,” Kelliher said at the end of the reunion. “I have regrets. But more importantly, I know I have a good heart and my intentions were good. Onwards and upwards.”

Kelliher later admitted to Us Weekly that she still had questions about how she was spoken to at the reunion.

“It obviously was an emotional and raw kind of ending to those relationships. We’ve kind of left it at that and no hard feelings,” she added. “But I think something like the reunion would take a lot of time to come back from. Things were said and you can’t unfortunately take back those things.”