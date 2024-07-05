Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Entertainment

Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Daisy Kelliher Says Lindsay Hubbard’s Pregnancy Is ‘Partly’ Her Doing

By

Below Deck Sailing Yacht‘s Daisy Kelliher is taking some of the credit for Lindsay Hubbard‘s pregnancy news.

Lindsay, 37, took to Instagram on Thursday, July 4, to announce the major milestone, to which Daisy, 37, wrote in the comments section, “Um omg I feel like this is kinda partly my doing 💃🏼.” Lindsay replied with a simple “hahaha” without elaborating on her connection to Daisy.

The Summer House star also received support from another Below Deck star when Kate Chastain offered motherhood advice.

“Congratulations!! Imagine making someone sandwiches all the time and they never make one for you,” replied Kate, 41, who is raising son Sullivan, 14 months, solo. “But with this little person it’s totally okay 💗.”

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Daisy Kelliher Says Lindsay Hubbard Pregnancy Is Partly Her Doing
Daisy Kelliher and Lindsay Hubbard Bravo (2)
Below Deck Babies See Which Crew Members Have Given Birth Alli Dore Dani Doares Hannah Ferrier

Related: 'Below Deck' Babies: See Which Crew Members Have Given Birth

Lindsay took the Bravo universe by surprise when she confirmed she’s expecting her first child.

“Trigger Warning: This post contains more fireworks than the 4th of July! WE’RE PREGNANT!!!!!💥💥 I truly believe the universe has a bigger plan and this is it!” Lindsay wrote via Instagram on Thursday. “My boyfriend and I are beyond excited to welcome our little #HubbCub this Holiday season 2024!!”

Over the years, Lindsay has been candid about her plans to have a family. She even froze her eggs during her romance with costar Carl Radke, which ended in August 2023, three months before their planned nuptials.

“It was absolutely humiliating. It would’ve been one thing if this conversation happened over the summer during the normal filming schedule,” Lindsay exclusively revealed in her November 2023 Us cover story about the shocking split. “But for [Carl] to call up producers and then set up cameras and manipulate me into sitting down [so he could break up with me] after we’d already wrapped is scary. The whole world found out within 30 minutes of me.”

Carl, 39, later told Us he wasn’t focused on dating after Lindsay hinted she had a special someone in her life.

Summer House Cast s Dating History Inside Lindsay Hubbard Kyle Cooke Paige DeSorbo and More Stars Love Lives 723

Related: ‘Summer House’ Cast’s Dating History

“I’m not dating yet. I don’t personally feel it’s fair to enter another relationship while I’m still dealing with some entanglements,” Carl said in February. “Let’s be honest, starting February 22 [when season 8 starts to air], every Thursday night, you have to relive this. My breakup is going to be a big conversation.”

He continued: “I don’t know if that’s also fair for myself and anybody else that I would pursue. So [I am] taking some advice of my own and just taking a step back. … Focus on my family, focus on my friends and focus on my career. And then I think the girl will come at some point.”

Since moving on, Lindsay has made an effort to keep her current boyfriend out of the spotlight.

Deal Alert! The Dyson Airstrait Straightener is Now $100 off!

Deal of the Day

Deal Alert! The Dyson Airstrait Straightener is Now $100 off! View Deal

VANDERPUMP RULES -- Season:11 -- Pictured: Lala Kent (Photo by: Nicole Weingart/Bravo)

Related: Stars Who Kept the Identity of Their Significant Others Private

“We actually went on a few dates three and a half years ago,” she told Andy Cohen at the Summer House reunion, which aired in June. “It was just bad timing back then for him and for me and then he kinda popped back up in December and we started dating in January. I would say it’s tracking in the pretty serious direction. He’s been a great support.”

Lindsay recently noted that her mystery man — who is a doctor working in biotech investing — has no plans to appear on reality TV with her.

“He’s, like, unfazed by it. He’s like, ‘[I] respect you and that’s what you do,’ but he doesn’t care about it,” she explained on the “Bitch Bible” podcast. “He’s successful in his own field and has a great job. He works very hard, is extremely driven and ambitious and, yeah, and keeps me happy in the bedroom.”

In this article

‘Winter House’ Trailer Teases Austen’s Love Triangle With Ciara and Lindsay, Kyle Flirting and New Bravo Stars

Lindsay Hubbard
Below Deck Bio

Below Deck
Summer House Bio

Summer House

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!