Below Deck Sailing Yacht‘s Daisy Kelliher is taking some of the credit for Lindsay Hubbard‘s pregnancy news.

Lindsay, 37, took to Instagram on Thursday, July 4, to announce the major milestone, to which Daisy, 37, wrote in the comments section, “Um omg I feel like this is kinda partly my doing 💃🏼.” Lindsay replied with a simple “hahaha” without elaborating on her connection to Daisy.

The Summer House star also received support from another Below Deck star when Kate Chastain offered motherhood advice.

“Congratulations!! Imagine making someone sandwiches all the time and they never make one for you,” replied Kate, 41, who is raising son Sullivan, 14 months, solo. “But with this little person it’s totally okay 💗.”

Lindsay took the Bravo universe by surprise when she confirmed she’s expecting her first child.

“Trigger Warning: This post contains more fireworks than the 4th of July! WE’RE PREGNANT!!!!!💥💥 I truly believe the universe has a bigger plan and this is it!” Lindsay wrote via Instagram on Thursday. “My boyfriend and I are beyond excited to welcome our little #HubbCub this Holiday season 2024!!”

Over the years, Lindsay has been candid about her plans to have a family. She even froze her eggs during her romance with costar Carl Radke, which ended in August 2023, three months before their planned nuptials.

“It was absolutely humiliating. It would’ve been one thing if this conversation happened over the summer during the normal filming schedule,” Lindsay exclusively revealed in her November 2023 Us cover story about the shocking split. “But for [Carl] to call up producers and then set up cameras and manipulate me into sitting down [so he could break up with me] after we’d already wrapped is scary. The whole world found out within 30 minutes of me.”

Carl, 39, later told Us he wasn’t focused on dating after Lindsay hinted she had a special someone in her life.

“I’m not dating yet. I don’t personally feel it’s fair to enter another relationship while I’m still dealing with some entanglements,” Carl said in February. “Let’s be honest, starting February 22 [when season 8 starts to air], every Thursday night, you have to relive this. My breakup is going to be a big conversation.”

He continued: “I don’t know if that’s also fair for myself and anybody else that I would pursue. So [I am] taking some advice of my own and just taking a step back. … Focus on my family, focus on my friends and focus on my career. And then I think the girl will come at some point.”

Since moving on, Lindsay has made an effort to keep her current boyfriend out of the spotlight.

“We actually went on a few dates three and a half years ago,” she told Andy Cohen at the Summer House reunion, which aired in June. “It was just bad timing back then for him and for me and then he kinda popped back up in December and we started dating in January. I would say it’s tracking in the pretty serious direction. He’s been a great support.”

Lindsay recently noted that her mystery man — who is a doctor working in biotech investing — has no plans to appear on reality TV with her.

“He’s, like, unfazed by it. He’s like, ‘[I] respect you and that’s what you do,’ but he doesn’t care about it,” she explained on the “Bitch Bible” podcast. “He’s successful in his own field and has a great job. He works very hard, is extremely driven and ambitious and, yeah, and keeps me happy in the bedroom.”