Below Deck Mediterranean alum Hannah Ferrier shared new photos of 3-year-old daughter Ava that have Us feeling old.

“My kid just got her first haircut… AUGH,” Ferrier, 37, captioned an Instagram post earlier this month, which featured photos of Ava’s new hairstyle.

Bravo fans took to the comments section to point out how Ferrier’s daughter with husband Josh Roberts looks all grown up.

“What happened to the baby? 😮,” wrote one follower while another added, “Wait… when did she get so big? Shouldn’t she still be a baby 😢 she’s your twin!”

Others also commented how Ava was “growing up so fast” as Ferrier continues to document major milestones with her mini-me. Ferrier expanded her family with Roberts after leaving Below Deck Mediterranean in 2020.

Before her shocking onscreen departure, Ferrier opened up about her relationship with Roberts, telling the cameras during season 5, “This is definitely the first relationship that I actually see some longevity and potentially getting married and making babies and having a family.”

Ferrier was subsequently fired by Captain Sandy Yawn — who has recently revealed that the pair have mended their falling out. Meanwhile, Ferrier announced her pregnancy on the night of the season 5 premiere and welcomed her and Roberts’ daughter later that year.

The couple have since gotten engaged and tied the knot in March 2022 with Ava taking part in their wedding as a flower girl. Ferrier previously admitted she wasn’t in a rush to expand her family again after Ava’s arrival.

“Josh has [thought of baby No. 2], but I’m on the fence still,” she exclusively told Us Weekly in May 2021. “I think I still have PTSD. I had a really traumatic labor. So, I don’t know.”

Ferrier has gushed about how motherhood has changed her, writing via Instagram in October 2023, “3 years today 💕 Absolute love of my life. Happy Birthday to the little girl who makes everyday the best day of my life 💕.”

Ferrier is not the only Below Deck alum who has become a mother since leaving the franchise. Her former costar Jessica More welcomed her first child, daughter Charli, in October 2022. Below Deck‘s Kate Chastain, meanwhile, announced her son’s arrival in May 2023.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht‘s Allie Dore and her boyfriend Benny Thompson welcomed a baby boy in August 2021, and Dore’s former costar Dani Soares gave birth to Lilly in June 2021 following a public paternity scandal with Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux.