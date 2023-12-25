Below Deck fans were in for an adorable surprise when Kate Chastain shared a video from son Sullivan’s first Christmas celebration.

In an Instagram video uploaded on Sunday, December 24, Chastain, 40, gushed over her 7-month-old, who rocked a pair of pants resembling a Christmas tree.

“Look at those cute pants. Let me see those cute pants,” the reality star gushed as her son made adorable baby sounds at the camera.

This marks the first year that Chastain is enjoying the festivities with her baby boy. Chastain became a mom when she welcomed Sullivan in May. The former Below Deck star announced she was expecting a baby five months prior, writing via Instagram, “I’m already planning so many birthday theme parties for you 💗💙💗💙.”

Chastain, who has not publicly identified her child’s father, previously opened up about her plans to parent on her own during an episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in January. “I’m doing it solo and perhaps with some help, but I’m happy to do it alone,” she said of her motherhood journey.

After her son’s arrival, Chastain praised the major milestones he had already reached.

“Sullivan’s 3 months now, so I think I’m finally finding a groove and I’m really enjoying it. I love it so much, but I am constantly shocked by how much work it is. And that’s coming from me, who was known on Below Deck for working quite a lot. It’s a lot of work that I love so much,” she exclusively told Us Weekly in August. “Postpartum was no big deal [for me] just because I was so distracted by having this baby. I’m very fortunate in that way and I’m just absolutely obsessed with him.”

Chastain candidly discussed how she formed a bond with Sullivan in his first few months, adding, “It’s nice when you’re doing all this work to get a little reciprocation [such as] a little smile or a little giggle. That’s just nice. They change so fast at this age that every day he does something new, and it’s how they get you.”

She concluded: “There’s so much work, but every day there is a new surprise. So, it just keeps you in love with them, which is really smart on their part.”

Sullivan has already followed in his mother’s footsteps by making his Bravo debut in October. Chastain offered a glimpse at her growing boy when she brought him out during the season finale of Couch Talk With Captain Lee and Kate.

“Guess what? Our very exciting guest is ready,” Chastain told Captain Lee Rosbach while referring to Sullivan, who was wearing a sailor’s outfit. “He dressed up just for you.”