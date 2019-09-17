



Raising kids isn’t easy — and Beverley Mitchell will be the first to admit it!

“I feel like I’m so tired from a hangover every day, but I don’t get the glory of a good night out and drinking,” the 7th Heaven alum, 38, told Us Weekly exclusively at a luncheon to celebrate BB Lifestyle on September 12. “I’m just completely tired. I’m really hungry, usually. … I mean, I thought I was busy before, I thought I was tired before.”

The actress, who shares Kenzie, 6, and Hutton, 4, with her husband, Michael Cameron, went on to stress how important self-care is for overwhelmed moms like herself, telling Us, “I’m like, ‘Oh, yeah, OK. Remember that there’s a human here that I also have to take care of.’ It’s nice to kind of take a beat, come out, be with my girls.”

She and the accountant work well together raising their kids. “Thank God I have the most amazing partner in life,” Mitchell gushed to Us. “We split up and we take one somewhere and one the other place. I was like, ‘If we have a third, I mean, what do they do? Hitch a ride with a stranger? I don’t know!’ But it’s amazing and I’m super grateful to have the opportunity to spend as much time with them and to be as present as I can with them. I’m very, very grateful.”

While the “Angel” singer is “absolutely” thinking about having a third child, she’ll “accept whatever is meant to come [her] way.”

In November 2018, the California native revealed that she had miscarried twins. “Honestly, my first instinct was to say I was fine, and to be honest, I was trying to be,” the Secret Life of the American Teenager alum wrote on Instagram. “I thought I had to be, for my family, for myself … Though it made sense in my head, my heart could not make sense of it. I never really considered that I would miscarry being that I had already had two healthy pregnancies. This was my misconception, you see, I didn’t know much about miscarriages and I didn’t know many people who had miscarried, or so I thought.”

She went on to write about what “a rock” her husband was after the loss, adding, “[He] had patience while I worked through the gammot [sic] of emotions.”

Mitchell and Cameron tied the knot in 2008.

With reporting by Carly Sloane

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!