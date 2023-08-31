Big Brother alum Christie Murphy is pregnant and expecting her first child with wife Jamie Martin.

“Marrying one another was the easiest decision we ever made; choosing to start a family was even EASIER. So much MORE love – COMING 2024 🍼,” the couple captioned a Thursday, August 31, joint Instagram post which featured photos of Martin cradling Murphy’s baby bump and shots of them holding their ultrasound photos.

Murphy’s Big Brother family, including her fellow season 21 competitors Tommy Bracco, Analyse Talavera and Holly Allen, quickly flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages.

“That beautiful belly i can’t!!!!!!!!! Love you both 😭😭😭,” wrote Bracco, 33. (In May, Us Weekly confirmed that Bracco is engaged to Joey Macli.)

“Screaming crying throwing up!!!!!😭😭🤍🤍🤍 hardest news I ever had to keep!!!!,” commented Talavera, 26.

Allen, 35, chimed in that she “seriously get[s] happy chills” thinking about Murphy, 32, and Martin’s big news and she “cannot wait to watch [them] become epic mamas.”

Murphy, who placed 6th on Big Brother 21 in 2019, exchanged vows with Martin in Tulum, Mexico, in April 2022. The pair exclusively told Us at the time that they’d been talking about a Tulum wedding since their seventh date.

“We came here together super early on in our relationship and we joked about just eloping while we were there. We didn’t, but we said, ‘This is where we’ll do it one day,’” they said.

The twosome, who called their wedding “the most special day of both our lives,” previously held an intimate ceremony in December 2021 with immediate family in order to obtain a marriage license in their home state of New Jersey.

The nuptials in Tulum came eight months after Martin proposed to Murphy in front of the Eiffel Tower in August 2021.

“Haven’t yet woken up from this dream. Engaged to the LOVE OF MY LIFE in Paris! 💍,” Murphy captioned Instagram photos from the engagement.

Murphy met Martin in 2020, shortly after she learned that she’d been cut from the cast of The Challenge: Double Agents, which was filmed in Iceland.

During a January 2021 appearance on the “Hello Friends” podcast, the reality star recalled feeling “a sense of calm” after receiving the news.

“I just [had] a very strange feeling … that something bigger is coming and if I was away in Iceland, it wouldn’t have happened,” she said. “I was like, ‘I’m telling you, I think I’m gonna, like, meet my soulmate this week or something,’ like, kind of joking. … Three days later, I met Jamie.”