They do! Nearly eight months after Christie Murphy and Jamie Martin celebrated their engagement in Paris, they tied the knot in a romantic ceremony in Tulum, Mexico.

Murphy, 31, and Martin celebrated their nuptials at Itzik Wedding Venue on Saturday, April 23.

“Our plan to have a Tulum wedding was talked about literally on our 7th date … in Tulum,” the brides exclusively told Us Weekly. “We came here together super early on in our relationship and we joked about just eloping while we were there. We didn’t, but we said, ‘This is where we’ll do it one day.’”

The twosome previously held an intimate ceremony in December 2021 with their immediate family in order to obtain a marriage license in their New Jersey residence. In honor of their shared love of travel and mutual history in Tulum, Murphy and Martin were eager to throw a destination ceremony months later.

“It was the most special day of both our lives,” they told Us. “We can’t stop talking about it and looking at the photos in awe! All the months of planning and picking out every little detail just came together and it was perfect! We both just keep saying that it was literally the best night of our lives. Such a blast and so connective.”

The women added: “We’re just incredibly grateful for how seamless the wedding week has been! We loved having our friends and family there to experience the biggest day of our lives — the only thing missing was our pups [Ruffles and Beans], but we head home tomorrow to see them!”

The Big Brother alum — who competed during 2019’s season 21 — wore a glamorous gown from Rue De Seine Bridal and Lovely Bride in Philadelphia with coordinating shoes from Bella Belle. Murphy showed off her complete look in a series of wedding portraits taken by Luxart Wedding Studio.

Murphy and Martin were affectionately joined by their bridal party on Saturday, who wore outfits by Birdy Grey, and several of the New Jersey native’s fellow reality TV stars. Analyse Talavera, Nick Maccarone, Holly Allen and Tommy Bracco — who appeared on Murphy’s season — attended alongside Big Brother season 19 alum Elena Davies and The Real World’s Marie Roda.

The newlyweds planned a serene affair with invitations crafted by Minted & Paper Doll Calligraphy and venue setups brought in by Planner 1 Events & Archive Events.

The twosome’s wedding ceremony came eight months after the boutique owner gushed over the pair’s Parisian engagement.

“Haven’t yet woken up from this dream. Engaged to the LOVE OF MY LIFE in Paris! 💍,” Murphy captioned Instagram snaps from their proposal in front of the Eiffel Tower in August 2021.

The Mystic Earth entrepreneur met her love shortly after she returned home from her reality TV stint.

“I don’t know, I just [had] a very strange feeling … that something bigger is coming and if I was away in Iceland [filming The Challenge], it wouldn’t have happened,” Murphy recalled during a January 2021 episode of the “Hello, Friends” podcast, noting her decision to bow out of the MTV series. “I was like, ‘I’m telling you, I think I’m gonna, like, meet my soulmate this week or something,’ like, kind of joking. … Three days later, I met Jamie.”

She added at the time: “When the universe wants you to meet the person it’s gonna happen when you’re not really looking. She’s awesome, she’s actually moving to Jersey, she’s moving in with me this weekend, it’s official. … I live in Jersey, the house that I was just talking about that I bought, that’s where I still live. She’s from Brooklyn and now she moved two bridges over to me. … We’ve been slowly moving her in.”

Scroll below to see more photos from the happy couple’s special day: