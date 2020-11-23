The sweetest memory! Billie Lourd looked back on the time she was pregnant with her son, Kingston, with a stunning never-before-seen photo.

The Scream Queens alum, 28, shared the unseen pregnancy pic via Instagram on Sunday, November 22. Wearing a white, off-the-shoulder maxi dress, Lourd cradled her baby bump in one hand while holding up her hair in the other. She captioned the black-and-white shot with a series of emojis that spelled out “2 months.”

Lourd announced the birth of her little one with fiancé Austen Rydell on September 24. Sharing a photo of the newborn’s feet via Instagram, she wrote: “Introducing Kingston Fisher Lourd Rydell.”

The American Horror Story actress had initially kept her pregnancy a secret, but she shared a postpartum mirror selfie with fans earlier this month. At the time, she encouraged her Instagram followers to vote in the 2020 presidential election.

In an Instagram Live chat with pal and American Horror Story costar Leslie Grossman, Lourd adorably gushed about her newborn. “He is an angel. He’s the king. The most demanding, tiny boss a gal could ever have,” she said on November 1. “ It’s wild. No one has ever liked my boobs this much in my life.”

Lourd got engaged to Rydell, 28, in June after dating off and on for four years. After initially pumping the brakes in 2016, she began dating her Scream Queens costar Taylor Lautner. Us Weekly confirmed in July 2017 that the former couple called it quits. She then reconnected with Rydell later that year.

Lourd is the daughter of late actress Carrie Fisher and granddaughter of the late Debbie Reynolds. Fisher and Reynolds died one day apart in December 2016.

After releasing a tribute track in Fisher and Reynolds’s honor in December 2019, the Booksmart actress told Us exclusively how she wants to make her mom proud.

“I do what my mom said: Take your broken heart and turn it into art,” she said in January. “That’s why I like to do those kind of songs, because my mom loved music and doing something to honor her like that makes me less sad.”