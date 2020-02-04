Super mom! Blake Lively revealed how she balanced her workouts and kids while filming The Rhythm Section.

The Gossip Girl alum, 32, went all in when it came to her rigorous schedule while working on the set of her newest movie, which filmed in Ireland, Madrid and other European locations — and that meant early mornings with her daughters.

“I woke up at 5 a.m., but mostly because I was doing momma duty with my girls,” Lively told Vanity Fair in a video interview published on Friday, January 31, breaking down a day in her life on set. “Have breakfast with them, hang out with them, work out with them. ‘Cause I didn’t want to wake up any earlier.”

Lively admitted that “I’m not Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson. I had to just get some sleep,” which led to her literally juggling her little ones — she had just given birth to her and husband Ryan Reynolds’ second daughter, Inez, 3, when she signed onto the project.

“I would actually wake up and work out with my girls,” the A Simple Favor actress explained. “So I would sort of use them as weights. Instead of wearing a weight vest, I got to wear my children.”

The California native revealed she had eight months to get into “crazy shape” for the action film, including rock climbing and swimming. Now, she is focused on being a mom on the go.

“I just eat donuts now,” she joked. “I can’t remember that. I block it out.”

While shooting the drama, which also stars Jude Law and Sterling K. Brown, Lively made sure to treat herself with vegan chocolate chip cookies in between her healthy diet and intense workouts. The eight-month filming schedule left Lively exhausted, partly because she returned home to her kiddos after a long day each evening.

“My kids, they don’t ever go to sleep, honestly. We gotta invent something,” she said. “My kids have a pack and play, almost like a crib, and I would crawl in there and sing them to sleep and usually I’d fall asleep. Almost every single night I’d fall asleep in there.”

After the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants actress finished filming The Rhythm Section, she and Reynolds, 43, welcomed baby No. 3 and had to adjust to their new normal at home. Their two eldest daughters, James, 5, and Inez had differing opinions of their new sister.

“My oldest, is very into the baby. My middle child, not so much,” the Green Lantern actress revealed during a January appearance on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “We’re thinking of keeping her.”

Inez eventually came around but it wasn’t love at first sight. “In the beginning, our oldest is loving on her and she’s very maternal, and our middle daughter just keeps away from her,” Lively explained. “I said to her, ‘You’re going to teach her everything she knows. You get to teach her about cities and the sky and flowers and Santa Claus. Anything you want.’ And she goes, ‘Oh, I didn’t love you, but now I do.’”