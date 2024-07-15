Botched star Paul Nassif and his wife, Brittany Nassif, are expecting their second baby together, his fifth.

“SURPRISE! We’re having a… BOY!!!!” the couple wrote via Instagram on Sunday, July 14. “We can’t wait to meet you & we love you so much already, Baby Nassif! 💙.”

The pair shared a video where Paul, 62, and his three sons twist confetti cannons that burst open with blue. The family erupts into a collective “yes!” at the sight of the color. (Paul shares sons Gavin, 21, and 18-year-old twins Christian and Colin with his ex-wife, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Adrienne Maloof.)

The comment section quickly filled up with well-wishes. “Congratulations!” The Real Housewives of Orange County’s Heather Dubrow (and wife to his Botched costar Terry Dubrow) wrote; Dubrow’s RHOC costar Vicki Gunvalson added, “Omg how exciting ! Congratulations.”

Brittany, 33, uploaded a separate post, sharing an image of the sonogram. ​​”My little baby boy coming in January 😊,” she wrote via Instagram on Sunday. “We’re so excited to meet you! 💙.”

Four months after Paul announced in June 2019 that he popped the question to Brittany, the twosome exchanged vows in Greece. The next month, Paul exclusively told Us Weekly that they had babies on the brain.

“Brittany and I do plan on expanding the family,” he said in 2019. “I have three boys right now. Obviously, I would love a girl. But we’re going to see what happens naturally.”

Less than a year later, the couple revealed that they were expecting their first child together.

“I’m so excited & blessed to announce that my wife @brittanypattakos and I are bringing a new life into this world,” he wrote via Instagram in April 2020. “October can’t come soon enough to meet my first baby girl or my fourth baby boy (yes, it’s going to be a surprise for me)! All I know is I better get my diaper-changing skills polished up. There is nothing like the feeling of holding a new born, especially when it’s my baby.”

Ahead of the baby’s arrival, Paul admitted to Us that his wife was “nervous” about taking on her new role as a mom. “It’s her first baby, so it’s a whole new experience for her,” Paul explained in April 2020. “But she is very excited!”

Paul and Brittany went on to welcome their daughter, Paulina, in October 2020. “Our beautiful baby girl, Paulina Anne Nassif, was born yesterday, October 12th at 7:42 a.m.,” he captioned an Instagram upload at the time. “Paulina, meet everyone. Everyone, meet our new angel, Paulina. Mama and Paulina are both healthy and resting!”