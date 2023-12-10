Kids say the darnedest things, but Bradley Cooper still tries to limit his phone time when with his 6-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine — even when she wants to Google existential questions.

While speaking with Emma Stone for the Friday, December 8 episode of Variety‘s “Actors on Actors” series, Cooper, 48, revealed his kid’s big question. “I was with my daughter the other day, she’s like, ‘So what happens after, when you die?’” he recalled.

Stone, 35, said, “Oh, no!”

Cooper tried to be direct with his daughter, who he shares with ex Irina Shayk. “I was like, ‘You know, I actually don’t know.’ Because I just always tell her the truth,” he said.

Lea, however, figured the answer could be found — and she even knew where one might look. “‘Doesn’t Google know?’” Cooper said she asked. “I was like, ‘Oh my God.’

The Poor Things actress gasped. “She asked if Google knew?”

“Yes. I was like, ‘Maybe,'” he said.

Stone asked Cooper if he looked it up on Google, but the Maestro director decided against further research. “No, I didn’t. We were getting ice cream,” he replied.

When his longtime pal pointed out that he likely had internet access via his smartphone, Cooper said his focus was on Lea. “Yeah, I don’t like to be on my phone around my daughter,” he said.

Stone said, “That’s cool. You’re a really good dad.” (The actress is also a parent. She shares daughter Louise Jean, 2, with husband Dave McCary.)

Shayk, 37, and Cooper welcomed their first and only child together two years into their relationship in March 2017. While their romance came to an end after four years in July 2019, they have remained amicable coparents.

“He’s the best father Lea and I could dream of,” the model gushed in a November interview with Elle. “It always works, but it always works because we make it work.”

Between their busy schedules and not having a nanny’s help, Shayk noted that she and Cooper make every effort to give their daughter a good childhood. “We both take Lea everywhere with us,” she added. “She’s super easy. Two days ago, I had to go to the gym, so I just got her a drawing book and said, ‘Mama’s working out.’ She was drawing for an hour. Then we went to the Michael Kors fitting. She met all the girls. Michael gave her a bag. She drew him a kitty cat.”

Both Cooper and Shayk have moved on. While the actor has most recently been linked to Gigi Hadid, Shayk was dating Tom Brady in the summer and fall. While they split in October, they were spotted hanging out on Friday, December 8, in Miami.