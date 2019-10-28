



There she is! Bradley Cooper keeps his and Irina Shayk’s daughter, Lea De Seine, out of the public eye, but brought her to a Sunday, October 27, event in Washington, D.C.

The 2-year-old sat on the actor’s lap during the Mark Twain Prize Gala, where Cooper’s A Star Is Born costar Dave Chappelle was being honored. While the Grammy winner, 44, wore a black suit, his daughter sported a puffer vest, a star-patterned dress and white tights. Some of her blonde hair was pulled back, showing off her blue eyes — just like her dad’s.

Cooper and Shayk, 33, who welcomed their daughter in April 2017, split in June after more than four years of dating. “They both want to keep it civil for [Lea’s] sake,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively of the former couple following their breakup.

The insider went on to tell Us that the Hangover star and the model plan to share 50-50 custody of their daughter and have hired a lawyer to finalize their coparenting plans. “They both work and have a nanny,” the source revealed. “They’ll coordinate to make sure their daughter is always with one parent. When Lea has important events in her life, both Bradley and Irina will be there.”

In September 2018, Cooper gushed about becoming a dad, telling NPR, “Having a child, and having a family of my own — which is a miracle and something I’ve always dreamt of — has opened me up even more to the day, and to be present.”

That isn’t the only effect fatherhood has had on the Pennsylvania native. “It allowed me to embrace my childlike self without any sort of fear of judgment,” he explained to Ellen DeGeneres in April. “I can just play with toys all day long … or watch cartoons endlessly and not think I’m wasting my life. I love cartoons.”

As for his daughter’s personality, Cooper said he doesn’t “subscribe” to the terrible twos. He told DeGeneres, 61: “I don’t even know what that means.”