A Blackstock baby has arrived! Brandon Blackstock’s daughter, Savannah Blackstock, gave birth to her and boyfriend Quentin Lee’s first child on Monday, January 17.

The couple announced the news on Wednesday, January 19, with an Instagram post sharing the baby’s date of birth and a photo of the newborn’s footprints.

The 20-year-old debuted her baby bump in a September Instagram post, cradling her stomach in a gray dress. “The most precious secret we’ve ever kept,” the Tennessee native captioned her reveal.

Lee, for his part, wrote, “Sorry. Been busy. #newchapter.” The dad-to-be gave another glimpse of his partner’s budding belly the following month while on a snowy hike.

The couple made their relationship Instagram official in 2019, and Savannah wished Lee a happy birthday in June of the following year. “Happy birthday my love, I am so blessed to have found someone so perfect for me,” she gushed at the time. “I look forward to being a part of your growth, and I will always be right by your side through thick and thin. You give me happiness I never knew existed. You have my heart forever and always.”

Brandon, 44, welcomed Savannah in 2002 with his then-wife, Melissa Ashworth, followed by son Seth, 15, four years later. After the former couple split in 2012, the talent manager moved on with Kelly Clarkson. He shares daughter River, 7, and son Remington, 5, with the American Idol alum, 39.

The Grammy winner filed for divorce from Brandon in June 2020, and they were declared legally single in September of the following year. Their “marital or domestic partnership status” will end in January 2022, according to documents obtained by Us Weekly.

Since their split, the “Walk Away” singer has been having a “tough” time coparenting with the Texas native.

“It’s just a difficult thing because we’re in different places, and it’s like, we both agree on the main things, but it’s a hard thing when you’re not together all the time, for me personally,” she said during a February episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show. “As long as you make sure it’s about the children and their best interests, then we’re both on board.”

That same month, a source exclusively told Us that the duo don’t “communicate directly regarding the kids,” explaining, “They use a computer program that is popular between divorcing parents involved in contentious proceedings.”

The insider added that they “also use nannies and their lawyers” to talk.