Briana DeJesus doesn’t have much to say about Kailyn Lowry or her growing family since their feud.

“No comment,” Briana, 29, exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, March 5, when asked if she had any thoughts about the recent additions to Kailyn’s brood.

Kailyn, 31, announced in January that she had welcomed twins, son Verse and daughter Valley, with boyfriend Elijah Scott, with whom she also has a son Rio, 14 months. Verse and Valley are Kailyn’s sixth and seventh children, respectively, as she also shares son Isaac, 14, with Jo Rivera, son Lincoln, 10, with Javi Marroquin, and sons Lux, 6, and Creed, 2, with Chris Lopez.

While Briana refused to discuss Kailyn at length during the interview, it wasn’t surprising as the women have been at odds for several years. Their feud began after Briana started dating Javi, who had previously been married to Kailyn, for several months. The drama escalated when Briana joined Kailyn on Teen Mom 2.

“There is no friendship,” Kailyn previously told Us in August 2018. “I don’t know that there will ever be a friendship, but, it’s done, it’s over with, and I’m just hoping it stays that way. We haven’t talked at all, but I think we both kind of moved on and put it behind us, I can’t speak for her, but for me, I just don’t care.”

In June 2021, Kailyn filed a defamation lawsuit against her costar, claiming Briana had falsely accused her of assaulting now-ex Chris and breaking into his home. Kailyn was arrested in September 2020 for allegedly punching her ex before charges were dropped.

Us confirmed in April 2022 that the defamation lawsuit was dismissed in Briana’s favor.

“While today’s ruling is unfortunate, I have to respect the judge’s decision. With that being said, I stand by my truth and the information spread about me is still not true,” Kailyn wrote via Instagram Story at the time. “I would like to thank my legal team for fighting for me, and I am looking forward to life after this lawsuit so I can focus my energy solely on my boys and my future business endeavors.”

Briana has also moved on from the drama, remaining focused on her two daughters. She shares Nova, 12, with Devoin Austin II and Stella, 6, with Luis Hernandez.

“[Stella is] great; she’s amazing. Nova [is] too,” Briana gushed to Us on Tuesday. “Their personalities are so different. I birthed myself and then I birthed my sister [Brittany DeJesus] all over. I’m seeing my childhood play out. It’s amazing. I wouldn’t change it.”

Briana took a break from parenting duties to attend the Teen Mom: Family Reunion cast retreat in Cartagena, Colombia.

“I just wanted to have a good time,” she teased to Us of joining the MTV spinoff. “I’m a single mom of Nova and Stella and I’m always with them and I never really get a break, so being able to go to a different country, hang out with all my friends, it was like a win-win situation for me. I really did have an amazing experience.”

Teen Mom: Family Reunion premieres on MTV Wednesday, March 13, at 8 p.m. ET.

