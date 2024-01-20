Teen Mom 2 alum Kailyn Lowry has her hands full with seven kids — and she knows it can be a lot to handle.

Lowry, 31, tackled the now-viral “I’m a…” TikTok trend on Friday, January 19, where users come up with various tasks that categorize roles they have. Lowry’s version was based on her being a “mom of seven.” (She shares son Isaac, 14, with Jo Rivera, son Lincoln, 10, with Javi Marroquin, sons Lux, 6, and Creed, 2, with Chris Lopez, and son Rio, 14 months, and newborn twins with boyfriend Elijah Scott.)

“I’m a mom of seven, of course I’m gonna sit in my car to have a moment of sanity,” Lowry began in the social media video while seated in the front seat of her SUV. “I’m a mom of seven, of course people are gonna say, ‘Kail, how the f—k do you do this?’ I’m a mom of seven, of course I’m expected to be in five places at once.”

She continued, “I’m a mom of seven, of course I have five car seats in my truck. I’m a mom of seven, of course I’m breaking up fights all day long. I’m a mom of seven, of course I have a hard time planning dinner because everyone wants different things.”

Lowry’s list also included that her “boys get hand-me-downs” from their older siblings, that she still goes “all-out for every birthday” and that she plans her budget around sports equipment costs and team registration fees.

“I’m a mom of seven, I never would have planned this for myself, but it happened and I literally would not have it any other f—king way,” she concluded. “Because I love being a mom of seven.”

Hours earlier on Friday, Lowry revealed that she and Scott had welcomed their second and third children together.

“I ended up delivering at 35 weeks,” she said on her “Barely Famous” podcast, explaining that she had a C-section. “I was terrified because I didn’t love the idea, but I knew I had to do it because [one] baby was breached.”

Lowry gave birth to a boy and a girl but has not yet shared their names. The twins will be her last two babies as she underwent a tubal ligation during the procedure.

“They cut my tubes out,” she added on the podcast. “I remember laying there thinking, ‘This is taking f–king forever.’”

Lowry continued, “When I was signing the paperwork for the tubes, they were like, ‘You could have [several side effects].’ In the side effects they include regret. I was like, ‘Oh, seven kids, I would never regret this.’ I would be lying if I didn’t have quick glimmers of thought [after it was done].”