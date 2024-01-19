Kailyn Lowry confirmed she’s closed the chapter on having children after welcoming her and boyfriend Elijah Scott’s twin son and daughter.

“They cut my tubes out,” Lowry, 31, revealed on the Friday, January 19, episode of her “Barely Famous” podcast, explaining that her sixth and seventh babies will be the last ones. “I remember laying there thinking, ‘This is taking f–king forever.’”

Scott, who was there for both Lowry’s C-section procedure and tubal ligation, said it took “an extra 30” minutes to finish the second surgery. “Because you literally came to and said, ‘I wanna see my tubes’ as they were taking the tubes out,” he recounted.

Lowry laughed and confirmed that she did in fact see her tubes before the procedure was finished. The Teen Mom 2 star also shared details about what happens when a woman decides to surgically stop having kids.

Related: Celebrity Babies of 2024: See Which Stars Gave Birth Sienna Miller and more stars have expanded their families in 2024. News broke on January 3 that Miller had given birth to her second baby earlier that month, her first with boyfriend Oli Green. Miller also shares older daughter Marlowe with ex-fiancé Tom Sturridge. “I spent so much time preparing for the birth [with Marlowe], […]

“When I was signing the paperwork for the tubes, they were like, ‘You could have [several side effects],’” she told her listeners. “In the side effects they include regret. I was like, ‘Oh, seven kids, I would never regret this.’ I would be lying if I didn’t have quick glimmers of thought [after it was done].”

Lowry noted that “seven kids is crazy” even though with the babies being so little “it doesn’t feel crazy yet.”

As the couple reflected on their twins’ birthing journey, Lowry went back and forth on whether she made the right choice to get her tubes cut.

Related: Teen Mom 2's Kailyn Lowry's Sweetest Photos With Her Kids Kailyn Lowry is a proud mom and loves showing life with her little ones on social media. The MTV personality became a mom in 2010 when she and her then-boyfriend, Jo Rivera, welcomed son Isaac. While the high school sweethearts split shortly after, the former couple continue to coparent. Rivera said during a November 2020 episode […]

“I feel done. I don’t regret it. But also, if I did not get my tubes taken out and got pregnant again it would not … like, it wouldn’t have upset me,” she confessed, insisting, “But I’m, like, done. We were done. We made that decision before.”

Earlier in the podcast, Lowry and Scott announced their twins’ arrival, sharing that their son was born at 11:36 p.m. and their daughter at 11:40 p.m. But didn’t reveal their exact birthdate.

However, the pair hinted at the twins’ age by telling listeners that the podcast was recorded when the babies were six weeks old.

Related: Kailyn Lowry’s Dating History Over the Years Teen Mom 2 viewers have been following Kailyn Lowry’s love life for nearly a decade on MTV. The Pennsylvania native rose to fame on a 2010 episode of 16 & Pregnant. During the episode, Lowry and her high school boyfriend, Jo Rivera, welcomed son Isaac, who was born in January 2010. Their relationship didn’t last, […]

Earlier this month, Lowry teased the end of her birthing journey in a separate podcast. “The chapter of motherhood will be closing as far as baby-making, but I’m excited for my kids,” she said in a January episode. “Now I feel like our family is complete — I won’t have anything missing.”

She added, “Isaac is going to be driving before I know it, so it’s just a bunch of milestones all at one time — lots of new beginnings and also closed chapters, I feel.”

In addition to their newborn twins, Lowry and Scott share son Rio, 14 months. Lowry also shares son Isaac, 14, with ex Jo Rivera, son Lincoln, 10, with ex Javi Marroquin, and sons Lux, 6, and Creed, 2, with ex Chris Lopez.