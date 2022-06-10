Could this be the end of Kailyn Lowry and Briana DeJesus’ years-long feud? The Teen Mom 2 costars have been publicly fighting since 2017, but the Florida resident gave Us Weekly a surprising update on her relationship with the “Coffee Convos” podcast host.

“I look forward to an improved relationship with Kail,” the Teen Mom 3 alum, 28, tells Us two months after the Delaware resident’s lawsuit against DeJesus was dismissed. She adds: “It seems that Kail may have gotten upset, but was then very poorly advised as to whether there should be a lawsuit.”

DeJesus claims to Us that she and the MTV alum — Lowry announced her departure from TM2 last month — are now in a more amicable place. “Our relationship is certainly better now that communications are not being relayed through the funnel of bad legal advice,” she says.

Though the reality stars’ feud initially began over Lowry’s ex-husband, Javi Marroquin (whom DeJesus dated for several months from late 2017 to early 2018), their animosity toward each other only grew stronger throughout the years. The drama ultimately culminated in a June 2021 lawsuit, in which Lowry sued DeJesus for defamation after DeJesus publicly claimed that Chris Lopez, the Pride Over Pity author’s ex and father of her two youngest sons, told DeJesus that Lowry had physically assaulted him. The Delaware State University grad denied the claims.

A judge dismissed the lawsuit in April, and Lowry was ordered to pay DeJesus more than $100,000, which the MTV star tells Us she received. Despite their legal drama coming to an end, the two have continued to take digs at each other via social media. In May, DeJesus threw a party in Florida celebrating her legal victory. Teen Mom cast mates old and new came to the event, including Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans and current Teen Mom 2 star Jade Cline.

While the New York native tells Us that her relationship with Lowry has improved since the suit was dismissed, she has no opinion about the Love Is Bubblegum author leaving the franchise after 11 years.

“I do not think about Kail. My head is full of thoughts about my family and friends — Kail does not live rent free in my head,” she says. (The same goes for her thoughts on Lowry’s relationship with boyfriend Elijah Scott, which she calls “none of my business.”)

DeJesus does, however, have a positive outlook when it comes to Lowry’s coparenting relationship with Lopez, 28. (The two share sons Lux, 4, and Creed, 22 months; Lowry is also mom to older sons Isaac, 12, whom she shares with ex Jo Rivera, and Lincoln, 8, whom she shares with Marroquin.) Lowry and Lopez “should be friends,” the mom of Nova, 10 (with ex Devoin Austin) and Stella, 4 (with ex Luis Hernandez), tells Us, adding that a copacetic coparenting relationship “is good for both of them and for their children.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper

