Brie Bella ‘Can’t Believe’ It’s Been a Week Since Giving Birth to Baby Boy

Time flies! Brie Bella is already in awe at how fast her baby boy is growing and it’s only been a week since she gave birth to her second child.

The Total Bellas star, 36, shared a photo via Instagram on Saturday, August 8, of herself holding her son, who is covered in a patterned blanket. Her 3-year-old daughter Birdie is also seen smiling by her mother’s side.

“Can’t believe it’s been a week already!!!” Bella captioned the sweet post.

The E! personality announced the arrival of her and her husband Daniel Bryan‘s second child via Instagram on August 1.

“It’s a BOY!!! 8-1-2020,” she wrote alongside a picture of the newborn holding her hand. “We are overwhelmed with joy and everyone is healthy!!!”

Hours later, Brie’s twin sister, Nikki Bella, announced that she had given birth to her first child with her fiancé, Artem Chigvintsev, one day prior.

“7/31/2020 Our baby boy is here and we couldn’t be HAPPIER and more in LOVE! Everyone is safe and healthy,” she captioned a similar photo holding her son’s hand.

In January, the sisters shared that they were both pregnant and due less than two weeks apart. Brie told her followers via Instagram that they didn’t expect to be pregnant at the same time — and even predicted that their babies would be born on the same day.

“We are shocked like all of you!!!” she wrote. “Never in a million years thought did I think @thenikkibella and I would be having pregnant bellies together!!! Knowing us, our babies will come the same day too lol!!! We are excited for you all to follow us on this amazing journey!!! Love you Sister!!”

Brie and Nikki told Us Weekly in April that they were both coincidentally suffering from the “exact same” pregnancy symptoms.

“We were so nauseous our first trimester and I was never sick with [my daughter], Birdie ever,” Brie explained. “[Nikki and I had] morning sickness all day long. We felt like we had car sickness.”

Now that Brie is a mom of two, the retired WWE wrestler is excited to spend more time with her family. She shared on the Wednesday, August 5, episode of her and Nikki’s “The Bellas Podcast” that the coronavirus pandemic helped her realize to prioritize what fulfills her family.

“I’m always that person who’s like ‘Well in five years…’” she said. “Well guess what? I’m almost 37 years old so when is the five years? So I’m ready to stop saying ‘Well in five years’ and start saying ‘Within this year, this is what I’m gonna do. I’m not waiting till the five year mark anymore.'”