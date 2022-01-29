No, thank you! Brie Bella reflected on a recent accident with her 17-month-old son, Buddy, that almost made her “break down.”

The Real Dirty Dancing star, 38, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, January 26, about the little one’s “huge mess,” saying, “He was running around, and I see him dancing … and I’m looking over, like, what is he dancing on? And, sure enough, it’s a huge thing of poop. He took poop and was smushing it everywhere.”

As the Total Bellas alum chased her toddler through the house, he left “poop tracks everywhere” and jumped on the couch. The California native joked that her 4-year-old daughter, Birdie, was just screaming, “Gross!”

With Bella’s husband, Bryan Danielson, out of town, she was alone “picking poop out of toenails and fingernails … and dry heaving.” After putting Buddy to bed, the “Total Bellas Podcast” cohost spent nearly an hour cleaning up after him.

That being said, raising two kids has become “easier” for the former E! personality. Not only does Bella’s eldest love helping with chores, but Buddy is growing up to be an “active” baby.

“He loves climbing and laughing,” the former professional wrestler told Us. “[He’s] all boy. Like, he just wants to be dirty and do wild things and scream and bite and pinch — all the things that Birdie didn’t do. I’m not used to it, but I love it.”

She and Danielson, 40, welcomed their baby boy in August 2020, one day after Bella’s twin sister, Nikki Bella, gave birth to son Matteo, now 17 months.

The cousins are at their “cutest” together, the athlete told Us, gushing, “They’ll be running and screaming and then stop and stare at each other, and there’s this little baby talk going on. It’s like, they know what each other is saying.”

Brie spent some time away from her kids filming The Real Dirty Dancing, telling Us that “a lot of FaceTime” calls happened during her two-week absence. “I think it makes us all stronger,” the Incomparable coauthor said. “I was definitely excited to get home, to see them. There were, like, a couple times on set I cried myself to sleep because I missed them so much.”

The Real Dirty Dancing four-week event premieres on Fox Tuesday, February 1, at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Diana Cooper